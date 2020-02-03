Super Bowl 2020: Jeb Bush’s Comments About Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Light up Social Media

Following the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami, former presidential candidate Jeb Bush made some comments about the performances of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira that seem to have lit up social media. In a tweet, Bush — a former Florida Governor — said that the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show was the “best Super Bowl half time show ever.” The comments sparked a number of responses from other Twitter users, with one writing, “Not to most women! This #SuperBowl2020 show was tacky, tasteless and degrading.”

Kids in cages while singing Born in the USA draped in Puerto Rican flag. Yeah best ever. pic.twitter.com/XiAM4MYFaW — Chase Robins (@ChaseRobins5) February 3, 2020

“Sure, if we want to inspire our daughters to be trashy strippers who grab their crotch and spread their legs for all the world to see,” another user replied.

“Over half of the replies to your tweet missed the not so subtle message of Latino performers, kids in cages, and the Puerto Rican’s flag,” someone else said.

I agree but trump lovers will disagree. To much Hispanic vibe. We know they can’t handle that. — CrookedOrange (@crooked_orange) February 3, 2020

Notably, Bush is not the only Florida politician who was a fan of the halftime show, as Sen. Marco Rubio also praised the performances, tweeting, “.@shakira & @JLo featuring BadBunny & J Balvin with an A+ #PepsiHalftime at #SuperBowlLIV.”

Florida Senator Rick Scott added, “Great halftime show from @JLo and @Shakira. But no @Pitbull? America was robbed. #Dale #LoveFL.”

While the three conservative politicians were big fans of the show, many other conservative figures were quite displeased with the outfit and dancing choices that Lopez and Shakira made.

“I don’t expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time TV in order to protect children. We see that disappearing before our eyes. It was demonstrated in tonight’s @Pepsi #SuperBowl Halftime Show—w/millions of kids watching,” tweeted Franklin Graham.

This exhibition was Pepsi showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay. With the exploitation of women on the rise worldwide, instead of lowering the standard, we as a society should be raising it. I’m disappointed in @Pepsi and the @NFL. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 3, 2020

“Glorified Puerto Rican flag clad strippers parading around in r-rated halftime show at USA’s biggest TV event. Who exactly was this performance for? Not people who love America. I’m glad the demise of our country is worth reaching your target demo, which is obviously changing,” added conservative journalist, Jon Miller.

At this time, neither Lopez or Shakira appear to have addressed the perceived controversy.