Super Bowl 2020: John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch Team up for ‘Smaht Pahk’ Commercial With David Ortiz

You can always count on Super Bowl commercials to have a healthy dose of star power in them. For Super Bowl LIV, it’s no different. This year, Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and Boston Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz all appeared in a commercial that aired during the big game’s first quarter, and it’s safe to say that it was wicked awesome.

In the advertisement, Evans and Dratch can be seen watching a person (unsuccessfully) “pahk” his car. After the person drives off, Krasinski arrives in his Hyundai Sonata, the product at the center of the ad. While Evans and Dratch remark that he can’t park his car into such a tight space, Krasinski replied that the situation was no problem given that his car has Remote Smart Park Assist, or, as Bostonians would say, “Smaht Pahk.”

The Avengers star and the Saturday Night Live alum are shocked by the technology, which allows the car to park itself without someone behind the wheel. They then go on to ask Krasinski if he has tried parking it in a number of Massachusetts locales such as Swampscott, Dorchester, and Revere, to which he replies that he has.

The commercial got an extra dose of Bostonian magic thanks to an appearance by Ortiz, a former player for the Boston Red Sox. When the athlete pops up to chime in on parking issue, the group tells him that the car has “smaht pahk,” a move that Ortiz calls “wicked smaht.”

“Always fun hangin out with these two troublemakahs!” Krasinski wrote about the commercial on Twitter, still in true Bostonian mode. Evans also posted the clip on social media, captioning it with a simple and to the point “wicked smaht.”

“I nevah thought I’d say this but I made it to the Supahbowl!” Dratch also wrote about the ad.

Following the release of the commercial, Innocean, the company that made the ad, released a statement about what went into the making of the Boston-heavy clip.

“It’s a common construct for [Super Bowl] commercials to avoid the product for 45 seconds, then slip in a mention,” Innocean exec creative director Barney Goldberg said in a press release, per Ad Age. “We took the opposite approach and feel the ad is stronger—and funnier—for it.”

Hyundai Motor America Chief Marketing Officer Angela Zepeda said that Remote Smart Park Assist “such a mouthful,” and that they thought this new “smaht pahk” play “was something memorable.” Given how wicked the whole commercial is, it’s definitely fair to say that it’s quite memorable.

Super Bowl LIV airs live from Miami, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX.