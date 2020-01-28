Mountain Dew Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Reveals 'The Shining' Remake With Bryan Cranston

In advance of Super Bowl Sunday, which falls on Feb. 2, several commercials for the big game have already been released. One of those commercials, for Mountain Dew, features Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross in a remake of The Shining. And, yes, it is just as wild as you would expect it to be.

The commercial begins with Cranston, taking over the role of Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrence, trying to taunt Ross' character into coming out of her hiding spot. Cranston even tries to cajole her into coming out by announcing that he had some Mountain Dew Zero Sugar in hand.

"Heeere's Mountain Dew Zero Sugar!" he says as it takes an ax to the bathroom door, which is where Ross is hiding. Cranston's soda-filled quip expertly echoes Nicholson's famous "Heeere's Johnny!" line. Instead of trying to cower away from Cranston as he makes his way into the bathroom, Ross gladly accepts the bottle of Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, saying that she's thirsty. To add to the commercial's hilarity, Cranston even appears as the creepy twins from The Shining.

This isn't the only Super Bowl commercial that has been released ahead of the biggest night in football. Hyundai released their own, star-filled add recently, which features Massachusetts natives John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and their Boston-heavy accents, per TVLine. In the commercial, Dratch and Evans look on as someone tries to "pahk" their car unsuccessfully.

Krasinski then rolls up in his own vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, which comes with Smart Park technology. He then exits his car and lets the vehicle slide right into the parking spot without missing a beat. Evans and Dratch are stunned by the car's ability to park without someone being behind the wheel. They then go on to ask him if he's tried parking it in a number of Massachusetts towns including Swampscott, Dorchester, and Foxboro. According to Krasinski, he was indeed able to "pahk" it anywhere.

The clip ends with a surprise appearance from Boston Red Sox legend, David "Big Papi" Ortiz, who appropriately calls the car "wicked smart."

On Twitter, Dratch highlighted her appearance in the ad by sharing a fun message to her many fans.

"I nevah thought I'd say this but I made it to the Supahbowl!" she wrote, in true Bostonian fashion.

Super Bowl LIV is set to air on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images