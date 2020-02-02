Super Bowl 2020: Molly Ringwald Dishes on Her Zany Avocados From Mexico Commercial (Exclusive)

Molly Ringwald has had so many iconic roles under her belt with key characters in films like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink, as well as in TV shows like Riverdale and Secret Life of the American Teenager. Now, she’s adding a Super Bowl commercial to her resume with a big game spot for Avocados From Mexico (AFM). In the 60-second ad (developed with creative agency Energy BBDO), Ringwald appears as a presenter on the fictional “Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network,” which sells accessories for avocados.

The commercial is odd in all the best ways as Ringwald, 51, goes all out to sell helmets, pool floats, music boxes and even yurts designed especially for the beloved fruit. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the actress dished on how much she feels about the wacky ad and teased what fans can expect.

“This light-hearted ad is humorous, entertaining and sure to put a smile on people’s faces – it has on mine!” Ringwald told PopCulture.com. “This ad is a spin-off of your favorite infomercials – just insert some Avocados From Mexico! I play a co-host where I provide viewers with the ultimate gifts to pamper their favorite fruit — avocados. From chip floaties to tracksuits and car seats, your most precious avocados are sure to be protected and pampered.”

She added, “When I first heard about this opportunity, I was thrilled to work with a brand that I am not only familiar with but eat on a regular basis. AFM is known for their funny and creative ads, and this year is no different. I’m excited to be working with Avocados from Mexico for their Super Bowl ad. I love Avocados From Mexico because they are Always Fresh and Always Worth It, so partnering with the brand was a no brainer!

“AFM is so recognizable and beloved, and I think everyone will get a kick out of this year’s creative too, so I’m thrilled to be part of that. When I was younger, I remember attempting to grow an avocado with three toothpicks in the pit over a dish of water – I’d say I’ve just always loved avocados!”

Aside from promoting the product, Ringwald also has them in her home. In fact, she gave us the scoop on what dish she uses the fruit in regularly, and it sounds like an ideal snack.

“I love avocados,” she said, noting that the Avocados From Mexico are available all year. “Avocados are one of my go-to fresh fruits – whether as a snack or as part of a meal. My favorite recipe is smashed avocado on sourdough toast with salt [and] pepper, lemon and a sprinkle of chili flakes – could eat it every day of my life! However, I’ve gotten some great tips and tricks from the Avocados From Mexico experts that I’ll be putting to use back home.”

Avocados are even making their way into Ringwald’s Super Bowl Sunday plans. Apparently guacamole is a mainstay in the gameday spread as Ringwald, who has three children with husband Panio Gianopoulos, gathers with her loved ones.

“I love getting together with friends and family for the Super Bowl,” she said. “As much as I love watching football, the food is just as important. A party at my house is not complete without chips and guacamole!”

Fans can watch Ringwald in the Avocados From Mexico ad above, as well as during the Super Bowl. The game, which features the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images