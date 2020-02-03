Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s Wife Tammy’s ‘Calm as a Cucumber’ Comment Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid finally won his first Super Bowl as head coach on Sunday night after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, so his wife Tammy could be excused for mistaking a common figure of speech. Unfortunately, social media is not as forgiving, so when she said “calm as a cucumber,” people could not stop laughing. The right phrase is “cool as a cucumber,” but Tammy might have just created a new simile.

Tammy Reid on Andy Reid: “He has been calm as a cucumber.” pic.twitter.com/PGh5qOkyyt — Foe To Princes🐰 (@ifthedevilisix) February 3, 2020

“The #SuperBowl ended over 20 minutes ago and I’m still cracking up at Andy Reid’s wife saying he is ‘as calm as a cucumber.’ That hit my funnybone and will be my new funny phrase,” one fan tweeted.

“If I’m Andy Reid, any time my wife compares me in ANY favorable way to a cucumber, she’s getting a huge diamond-something,” another wrote.

“Andy Reid’s wife seems like a good time… In her one moment of fame for her interview question – ‘oh he’s just been cool as a cucumber,’” another joked.

“Seriously, did nobody pick up on Andy Reid’s wife saying he was as calm as a cucumber?” one person asked. “Are they known for being calm? Is it because they are actually a fruit and have to take a lot of crap?”

Funniest thing from the sports weekend @ChrisCoteESPN ? Well that’s easy sir. Andy Reid’s wife pulling a Stugotz and mixing cliches “calm as a cucumber” — The Juan from Wade County (@JuanMambo305) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 after making a comeback in the final quarter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Reid has been coaching since the early 1980s, and won Super Bowl XXXVI as an offensive assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers. He became a head coach in 1999 when the Philadelphia Eagles hired him. The Chiefs hired him in 2013. Super Bowl LIV was only his second Super Bowl as head coach, having previously lost Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots in 2005.

Wait… Did Andy Reid’s wife just say “calm as a cucumber”?! 🤔 #SuperBowl — Sarah Schramme (@SarahSchramme) February 3, 2020

Reid and Tammy have been married since 1981 and have three sons and two daughters.

Photo credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images