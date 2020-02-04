Super Bowl 2020: Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Speak out About ‘Stepsister’ Emme’s Halftime Show Performance

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme has a growing fanbase following her performance during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, and it includes Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters. After the youngster took the stage alongside her mom and Shakira towards the end of the show to belt out Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” and Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud,” Rodriguez’s daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 15, praised her while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang,” Ella told the outlet, adding that “it was really good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Calling Emme her “stepsister,” Ella’s older sister, Natasha, also couldn’t help but gush over the surprise performance, which saw Emme crawling out of a cage on the stage in a white dress, matching boots, and gold chain belt.

“It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” she said. “My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”

Natasha went on to explain that Lopez was “over the moon” following the performance and that “she’s so proud of herself and she should be.”

Of course, Ridriguez’s children weren’t the only ones to praise the 11-year-old’s stunning performance. Lopez’s ex and Emme’s father, Marc Anthony, couldn’t help but praise his little girl.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

Many viewers felt the same way, taking to social media to react to the “phenomenal” show.

“She was phenomenal!” wrote one person. “Has a beautiful voice just like her mommy and daddy.”

“Emme was the best part of the [Pepsi Halftime Show],” added another.

“As fab as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were and are, let’s also give noise to J-Lo” daughter, Emme, who nailed the f– out of ‘Let’s Get Loud’ and ‘Born In The USA,’” tweeted someone else.

Along with Lopez, her daughter, and Shakira, Sunday’s game also showcased performances from Yolanda Adams, who sang “America the Beautiful,” Demi Lovato, who sang the National Anthem, and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian singer J Balvin who took the stage during the halftime show.