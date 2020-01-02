Sugar Bowl: DirecTV Users Complain About Not Having Sound, Video of 4K Stream

The Sugar Bowl was the biggest college football game of New Year’s Day as it featured No. 5 Georgia taking on No. 7 Baylor. And with it being the top matchup of the New Year’s Day games, DirecTV users got the see the game in a unique way as it was streamed in 4K. However, as the game kicked off, many DirecTV users weren’t able to see or hear the game in 4K because there was no audio or video available, which led to them complaining on Twitter.

One fan said the sound was working on the HD channel but it wasn’t working on 4K. Another fan was angry at DirecTV for promoting the 4K stream of the Sugar Bowl but not being able to work the technical issues out.

“Hey [DirecTV] why is there no sound on channel 105?” one fan wrote. “Trying to watch the sugar bowl in 4K. Your service is getting worse week by week. Regretting switching more and more every day.”

Fans took photos of what was showing on the 4K channel. DirecTV knew there were technical issues and by the time the second half kicked off, it looked like everything was fixed.

Based on what happened on Wednesday night, Direct TV has some work to do when it comes to broadcasting games in 4K.

“The Allstate Sugar Bowl brought to you in 4K by Samsung QLED will feature native 4K resolution and is available to fans who receive 4K service through Altice, Comcast or DIRECTV,” ESPN said in a press release. “This is part of a broader agreement between ESPN and Samsung — who serves as production collaborator and presenting sponsor — where the companies presented six college football games in live, native 4K during the regular season.”

As far as the game goes, the Georgia Bulldogs took down the Baylor Bears 26-14 to finish the year with a 12-2 record.