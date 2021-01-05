Stuart Scott Remembered 6 Years After His Death
On Jan. 4, 2015, ESPN anchor Stuart Scott died at the age of 49 after battling cancer. He was beloved by his co-workers and sports fans all over the world due to his style and quick catchphrases. During his time at ESPN, Scott appeared on SportsCenter and was a regular on the network's coverage for NBA and NFL.
In a column for Essence, Scott's daughters paid tribute to him on the anniversary of his death. "As his oldest daughter, my dad and I shared a love of the art of storytelling," Taelor Scott wrote. "From my journey with my dad’s illness, I know that while cancer creates vulnerability, we can all lean into our collective vulnerability to find our collective strength." Sydni Scott also wrote an emotional message when remembering her father.
"At times, grief mangles my sight and clouds my understanding of hope," she wrote. "But I have also been lucky enough to be drawn back from that chasm, reminded by the people I love of the implicit agreement I’m a part of. With grief still by my side, nevertheless, I can – and must – try to make life better for those who still have a chance to keep their families and communities whole, and we can all be a part of that process." Here's a look at fans remembering Scott.
Remembering my guy Stu Scott on the 6th anniversary of his passing🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4rNhbpdhvU— MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 4, 2021
January 4, 2015
RIP Stuart Scott! pic.twitter.com/Ey1eF9WctS— Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) January 4, 2021
Six years ago, we lost an icon, Stuart Scott.
His inspiring words still resonate with us today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QPZFIelKLG— ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2021
Remembering my friend Stuart Scott and the fun we had talking about these two. Thinking of @TaeAndSyd with love. Stuart left us on this day six years ago, but his light doesn’t go out. The fight continues, too. https://t.co/rgqFlzShlK pic.twitter.com/xajE5pt6tg— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 5, 2021
We lost an icon on this day in 2015.
RIP Stuart Scott (July 19, 1965 - January 4, 2015)
We miss you, Stu. pic.twitter.com/mSIzyGlb8Y— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 4, 2021
"Don’t downgrade your dream just to fit your reality. Upgrade your conviction to match your destiny." - Stuart Scott— Pam Chvotkin, Storyteller (@reddusfoximus) January 5, 2021
RIP Stuart Scott 🙏 pic.twitter.com/27T7gcPn3k— AuxGod (@TheOXGod) January 5, 2021
6 years ago today, we lost the great Stuart Scott...
RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qrjR0yXdn4— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 4, 2021
6 years ago today, we lost the great Stuart Scott
Some of our favorite catchphrases:
As cool as the other side of the pillow
They call him the Windex Man cause he’s always cleaning the glass
It’s your world kid. The rest of us are still paying rentpic.twitter.com/YLftM6IAkJ— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 4, 2021
Today is the 6th anniversary of the passing of ESPN Anchor Stuart Scott. These are the words I wrote that day, shortly after hearing he was gone. pic.twitter.com/4TLZg0ClrR— Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) January 4, 2021
Still one of the best to ever do it. Still hard to accept that he’s gone.#StuartScott— Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) January 5, 2021
7/19/1965–1/4/2015 pic.twitter.com/bxhFWZz2wH
Today marks the 6th anniversary of Stuart Scott's passing. His three greatest legacies are 1) daughter Taelor, 2) daughter Sydni & 3) the memorial fund in his name @TheVFoundation to improve outcomes for African Americans & other minorities disproportionately affected by cancer. https://t.co/7r7xsYXiVB pic.twitter.com/Eq8laaCCu3— Ray Cole (@raycoletv) January 4, 2021
Crazy to think Stuart Scott’s been gone 6 years. He’s responsible for my childhood claim to fame and also helped me realize as a young aspiring athlete that I was in desperate need of the weight room! Thinking about my childhood idol on this day and the lasting legacy he left. pic.twitter.com/r3e0gaptgt— Eric Ellingworth (@Coach_EE) January 5, 2021
6 years ago today, we lost the great Stuart Scott...
RIP LEGEND 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GK2gGNyrbP— That Being Said Podcast (@PodThat) January 4, 2021
Six years ago today, the world lost Stuart Scott. If this doesn’t get to you, you don’t have a heart. RIP. 🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/U4IrPsHjXX— Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) January 4, 2021