Stuart Scott Remembered 6 Years After His Death

On Jan. 4, 2015, ESPN anchor Stuart Scott died at the age of 49 after battling cancer. He was beloved by his co-workers and sports fans all over the world due to his style and quick catchphrases. During his time at ESPN, Scott appeared on SportsCenter and was a regular on the network's coverage for NBA and NFL.

In a column for Essence, Scott's daughters paid tribute to him on the anniversary of his death. "As his oldest daughter, my dad and I shared a love of the art of storytelling," Taelor Scott wrote. "From my journey with my dad’s illness, I know that while cancer creates vulnerability, we can all lean into our collective vulnerability to find our collective strength." Sydni Scott also wrote an emotional message when remembering her father.

"At times, grief mangles my sight and clouds my understanding of hope," she wrote. "But I have also been lucky enough to be drawn back from that chasm, reminded by the people I love of the implicit agreement I’m a part of. With grief still by my side, nevertheless, I can – and must – try to make life better for those who still have a chance to keep their families and communities whole, and we can all be a part of that process." Here's a look at fans remembering Scott.