Steve Kerr Fears Warriors Practice Could Be Next Target After Mass Shootings

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been a vocal critic of current gun laws in recent months, and he is concerned that the safety of his team.

Monday, Kerr met with the media and shared his continuing frustrations with the gun laws in America. However, he also voiced his concerns about what could potentially happen to himself or the members of his team on any given day.

“I think about it all the time. Somebody could walk in the door in the gym right now and start spraying us with an AR-15,” Kerr said in an interview with the Bay Area News Group. “They could. It might happen because we’re all vulnerable, whether we go to a concert, a church, the mall or go to the movie theatre or a school. It’s up to us as Americans to demand change from the gutless leadership that continues to allow this to happen and continues to somehow claim the second amendment is doing its job. The second amendment is about the right to defend yourself. The only thing that second amendment is doing is leading to mass murder right now. This is all just insanity.”

With mass shootings taking place in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Kerr was heartbroken at the tragedy as well as frustrated with the lack of changes taking place in the country. He has voiced his concerns on Twitter to multiple politicians, and he also posted a graph showing what he referred to as the government’s policy guideline that hinged on whether or not the person committing the crime was white.

As Kerr continued to explain, change will take place. He believes that citizens across the nation are growing extremely frustrated with the lack of movement, including those that own guns for hunting purposes. Although he does recognize that this process will take some time and some movement in the U.S. Senate.

“We have to get people in place who are going to actually vote on gun measures and value human life over their support for the NRA,” Kerr said. “You get enough people to do that to replace [Mitch McConnell] and get somebody with a soul and a conscience leading the Senate. Then if we have enough people in the Senate that actually value human life rather than their jobs and their funding from the NRA, then we’ll have change.”

Whether this change happens quickly remains to be seen, but until it does, Kerr will fear for the innocent civilians that could be targeted on a daily basis.