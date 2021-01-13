Geraldo Rivera Supports Donald Trump Impeachment, Says Losing Election ‘Made Him Crazy’

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera said he supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump following last week’s Capitol riot. In a tweet Tuesday as the House of Representatives voted on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, Rivera suggested that losing the 2020 presidential election was the final straw for the president, claiming it “made him crazy.”

Calling Trump a “loyal friend,” Rivera, once one of the president’s defenders, said the president had been “hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1.” He said that Trump’s election loss to President-elect Joe Biden “made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see.” He went on to state, “he then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government” and sent “5 to their doom,” referring to the five people who died in the Jan. 6 riot, including a Capitol Police officer.

A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see.

He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

Rivera ended his tweet by stating that Rep. Liz Cheney “is right.” Earlier in the day, Cheney, the Republican party’s third-ranking House leader, announced that she will vote to impeach the president. In a statement, she said Trump “summoned” the Capitol riot mob, “assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.” She added, “there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”

As Newsweek points out, Rivera did not mention the word impeachment in his tweet and it remains unclear if he is personally calling for Trump’s removal from office “or simply agrees with Cheney’s sentiment about betrayal.” Rivera previously stated impeachment would cause “more division,” though in recent weeks, he has become more critical of the president.

Rivera’s tweet came after the House on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” citing various comments the president has made as evidence, including a speech he gave to supporters just prior to their storming of the Capitol building. The House is expected to vote on the charge Wednesday, with a growing number of congressional Republicans breaking ranks and backing his removal from office, including Cheney and Rep. John Katko of New York, according to HuffPost. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also reportedly told those close to him that he is pleased with Democratic efforts to impeach Trump and that he believes the president committed impeachable offenses.