Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Leaves NFL Committee on Social Justice After Trump Fundraiser

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is no longer a member of the NFL committee on social justice. Ross made the decision to leave the committee last week in order to focus on his non-profit organization.

“Stephen made the decision last week and informed the NFL and members of the working committee that he was going to step aside from the group and continue to focus his efforts at Rise,” The Dolphins spokesperson said. “He believes in and is still fully committed to the work that has been done by the group and will always be a passionate supporter and tireless advocate for social justice causes, the fight for equal rights and education.”

Former NFL star Chris Long talked about Ross in a Sports Illustrated video as he’s a member of the player’s coalition that works closely with the committee.

“The [players] Coalition is autonomous,” Long said. “We don’t work for the owners. We just got Stephen Ross to agree to be off our working group. We can make decisions like that.”

“The one thing I really disagree with Eric [Reid] on is that the Coalition hasn’t done anything.” Chris Long defends the Players Coalition and announces the removal of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross from the working group committee. pic.twitter.com/d6tup52FiH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 20, 2019

This comes on the heels of Ross hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump this month. Trump has had his battles with the NFL and its players which led to Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills firing back at Ross on Twitter.

“You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills wrote as he’s referring to the non-profit organization named Rise where Ross is the chairman of the board.

Ross is one of the NFL owners who supports Trump as they have been friends for decades. Last year, Stills was one of the players who kneeled during the national anthem, something Trump is against.

“It’s not going to change,” Stills said last year via Boston.com. “Activism isn’t something you just kind of get involved in and then turn your back on it. Once your eyes are open to some of the things that are happening, you continue to work and try to grow and create change for the rest of your life. It’s something I’m committed to forever.”

The fundraiser took place last week at the Hamptons and Ross was able to raise $12 million for Trump. The Dolphins owner did release a statement about the Trump, saying that they have known each other for over 40 years and they have had their share of disagreements. Stills did meet with Ross earlier this month to express how he feels about the situation.

“There’s not much to argue about,” Stills said, according to the Palm Beach Post. “He has his feelings about it and he stands firm in that, and I respect that. But I disagree and I told him there’s no hard feelings. There’s no beef and let’s win some games this year.”

Ross has been the Dolphins owner since 2008 as he bought 50 percent of the franchise. His net worth is at $7.7 billion according to Forbes.