Stephen and Ayesha Curry Gift Oakland Schools With Thousands of Books

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, cookbook author Ayesha Curry, recently provided gifts to the Oakland community. They worked with their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, as well as several sponsors, to give away thousands of books. They also donated another 14,000 boxes of books to the Oakland Unified Schools.

The couple and their foundation held an event on Saturday to donate thousands of books and other gifts to Oakland community members. They provided 1,000 families with $250 gift cards, groceries, restaurant meals, fresh produce, books and boxes full of gifts from some of their sponsors and partners. They also followed Alameda County guidelines to ensure that everyone was remaining safe during the event.

What a day to remember! On Saturday, the #EatLearnPlay team was joined alongside our co-founders, @StephenCurry30 and @AyeshaCurry as we held our annual #ChristmasWithTheCurrys Holiday food and gift distribution in the safest manner possible. pic.twitter.com/I165Tv0T72 — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) December 20, 2020

"We along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we're hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children's lives."

Students around California are currently learning remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The boxes of books that the Curry family donated to the Oakland Unified Schools will go to these students. The remainder of the donation will be donated to community partners after the calendar turns to 2021.

According to PEOPLE, the boxes contain six books, five children's books and one adult book from the NBA star's "Underrated" book club. Curry launched the partnership with Literati in August, a curated online subscription book service. He uses "Underrated" to highlight books that focus on overcoming the odds.

"Stephen Curry, through Underrated, brings forth stories of people who have defied the odds to become more than what others thought they were destined to be," Literati's release said. "In addition, Curry seeks to identify and spotlight authors with incredible talent but few opportunities. Through this lens, Underrated is composed of powerful stories that range from faith and family to sports and social justice."