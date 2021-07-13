Social Media Blasts ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for Xenophobic Comments About Angels' Shohei Ohtani

Stephen A. Smith is taking a lot of heat for the xenophobic comments about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The ESPN host appeared on First Take on Monday and talked about Ohtani, who has made the All-Star team at two different positions. Smith said Ohtani can't be the face of MLB because he doesn't speak English.

“I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation, but when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter, so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country," he said on the show. The video of Smith saying the comment went viral, and he was attacked on social media. He quickly apologized for his comment.

"I want to express my sincere apologies to the Asian community and the Asian American community," Smith said in First Take on Tuesday." "I am a Black man. I religiously go off about minorities being marginalized in this nation." Here's a look at social media going after Smith.