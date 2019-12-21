Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Acknowledges His Alleged Nude Photo Leak With Eggplant Jokes

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was recently associated with some alleged leaked nudes that surfaced on Twitter and immediately began trending. There was an initial belief that he was the one in the photos, but both his agent and a source for the Warriors have emphatically stated that Curry was not pictured or involved. The point guard’s wife, Ayesha, has since responded to these alleged nudes, doing so in a joking manner.

Ayesha posted a video on Instagram stories recently, showing herself preparing to cook a meal at home. As she said, all of the needed ingredients for the meal that she wanted to cook at home were present and accounted for. Ayesha then panned the camera to show two massive Eggplants sitting on the counter, which drew some attention.

“I figured I would go ahead and make some Eggplant Parmesan!” Ayesha said in the video. “It’s perfect, right?” The comment made the NBA star in Curry laugh, as he responded with a post on his own account, writing about how he was “crying laughing” due to her Instagram Stories.

Ayesha continued with joking posts about the alleged leaked nudes. One post showed her holding a can of Yerba Mate in a can. As she wrote: “love this drink SO much! But the [Eggplant emoji] flavor is my fave!” She also included a Memoji that showed her laughing and crying at the same time.

This comment was entertaining to many, especially considering that there is not an Eggplant flavor of Yerba Mate. Ayesha simply used this emoji to reference the alleged leaked nudes that were trending overnight and into the early hours of the day.

In the modern world of texting and social media, the Eggplant emoji has often been used to reference a specific part of the male body. Ayesha is well aware of this fact and wanted to have some fun at the expense of users on social media that were talking about this situation online.

There are obvious questions about the validity of these photos, but multiple factors are making it appear that Curry is indeed innocent. The Warriors did not publicly respond to the alleged photos, but a team source did tell the San Francisco Chronicle: “of course it’s not him.”

Photo Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.