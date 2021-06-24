Steelers Surprise NFL by Releasing Six-Time Pro Bowler

✖

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a very surprising move one month before the start of training camp. On Thursday, the team announced they have released offensive lineman David DeCastro. He has been with the team for nine seasons and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl six times.

"David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David's consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career."

Thank you, David, for 9 amazing seasons in the Black & Gold. pic.twitter.com/lxLMKmDnfx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 24, 2021

One of the reasons the Steelers cut DeCastro is his health. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, DeCastro, 31, had his ankle evaluated for an injury recently and "had issues with it for quite some time." He even had surgery on the ankle before the 2020 season. DeCastro didn't take part in the Steelers mandatory minicamp this month. Shortly before his release, Garafolo said that DeCastro is "evaluating his future." The roster move is listed as a non-football injury designation.

DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round in 2012 from Stanford. He was selected to the Pro Bowl the last six years and was selected to the All-Pro Team three times. Before the start of the 2020 season, DeCasto talked about Ben Roethlisberger being in a very good place.

"He seems kind of lighter, a positive attitude, happier," DeCastro said of his teammate of nine seasons, per Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider. "I think the biggest thing with Ben, it's not just that he's a talented player, it's what he does for the people around him. He has the ability to make you play better, forces you to play better because he expects it. It's similar to Pouncey in a way in that good leaders aren't just good players. You have to have that ability, but they demand your best when you're out there. You call in line. That's a true leader. He has that presence in the huddle."