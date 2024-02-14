A Legendary Piece of Country Music History Is Now on Display in Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee is well-known for its legacy of country music heritage, offering many famous sites and museums for residents and tourists to visit. Recently, another legendary piece of country music history went on display in the city. Nash Today reported that, in late 2023, the Ryman began offering daily walk-throughs of Johnny Cash's Unit One tour bus.

The Man in Black used the bus for more than two decades, from 1980 until 2003. Nash Today noted that a walk-through comes with the purchase of Ryman admission, and is part of an ongoing partnership the iconic venue has with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Click here to learn how to book a tour.

Step inside like the Man in Black!



For a limited time, you can step onto Johnny Cash's legendary tour bus "JC Unit One" — included in every daytime tour with our friends at @theryman!



Read more: https://t.co/0EbQzsseBJ



📸: Catherine Powell pic.twitter.com/m8BH5naN3a — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 25, 2023

Cash spent many years traveling in personal vehicles and motor homes — as noted by Nash Today — until acquiring the Unit One bus in the early '80s. Following his wife June Carter Cash's death in 2003, the bus was sold to gospel singer Eldon Wright, who was the founder of the American Heritage Music Foundation. Four months later, Cash passed away.

Among some of the fascinating facts that Nash Today shared about the bus is that Cash had a rotisserie oven installed in the kitchenette because he had a great fondness for barbecue. Additionally, June Carter Cash had her personal compartment decorated with a blue color scheme to resemble the parlor of the house she grew up in as a child.