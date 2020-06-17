St. Louis Rams' 1999-2000 Team: Where the Super Bowl Champs Are Now

On Jan. 30, 2000, the St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV, ending a year of dominance. The NFC West team had achieved a 13-3 record during the regular season while relying on the Greatest Show on Turf offense. They won the NFC West and then defeated the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC playoffs. The Rams drew attention for a powerful offense that scored a team-record 526 points in the 1999 season. This kicked off a record-setting three-year stretch in which they scored a combined 1,569 points. The defense also impressed while ranking fourth overall in points allowed in a season (242.) The Rams built a reputation as one of the league's best Super Bowl-winning teams. Fast-forward to 2020 and multiple members of this roster are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Others are among the list of semifinalists each passing year. This roster featured several stars at many positions, so where are some of the biggest names?

Defensive Tackle Ray Agnew (Photo: Brian Bahr /Allsport/Getty) Ray Agnew, a former first-round pick of the New England Patriots, played in the NFL from 1990 until 2000, split between the Patriots, the New York Giants and the St. Louis Rams. He ultimately retired following the 2000 season. In 2017, Agnew rejoined the Rams, albeit in Los Angeles. He currently serves as the director of pro personnel.

Linebacker London Fletcher (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images) Only a second-year player during the Rams Super Bowl season, undrafted free agent linebacker London Fletcher went on to become one of the NFL's iron men. He played from 1998 until 2013, spending the final seven seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins. Fletcher tallied 2,032 tackles, 39 sacks, 23 interceptions and 20 fumble recoveries in his career while never missing a single game. He retired as a four-time Pro Bowler and one of only four players to start 250 consecutive games.

Quarterback Kurt Warner (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Kurt Warner took a long route to NFL stardom, working at a grocery store and spending time in the Arena League. Once he took over as the starter in St. Louis, however, he led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances in three seasons and helmed the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense. The Rams released Warner in 2003, and he spent one season with the New York Giants where he started nine games. Warner voided the final year of his deal with the Giants. He became a free agent and signed with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2005 season. Warner remained in Arizona for the remainder of his career and led the AFC West team to its first Super Bowl appearance, a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Warner retired following the 2009 season and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He currently works for NFL Network as an analyst.

Running Back Marshall Faulk (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty) A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Faulk spent the first five seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before a trade sent him to St. Louis. He broke the NFL record with 2,429 yards from scrimmage en route to the victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. Faulk remained with the Rams for the remainder of his career, leading the rushing attack until the 2006 season. He underwent reconstructive knee surgery and missed the entire year while former Oregon State star Steven Jackson served as the starter. Faulk retired from the NFL in March 2007, ending his tenure as one of the NFL's best running backs. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Faulk spent much of his post-career life working as an analyst for NFL Network, but the company suspended him following allegations of sexual assault against him and several analysts. NFL Network denied the allegations but later reached a settlement with the former employee.

Wide Receiver Isaac Bruce (Photo: Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Isaac Bruce, the man who led the Rams in receiving yards during Super Bowl XXXIV, spent the majority of his career with St. Louis. He was a second-round pick in 1994 and remained with the team until 2007. He finished his career with two seasons in San Francisco. A four-time Pro Bowler, Bruce retired as the second receiver to ever reach 15,000 career receiving yards. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. Following his NFL career, Bruce started the Run Pass Option with Isaac and Doc podcast with his former teammate, Marcus "Doc" Holliday.

Wide Receiver Torry Holt (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Torry Holt became a critical part of the Greatest Show on Turf during the Super Bowl season, as well as his entire tenure with the St. Louis Rams. The former first-round pick drew attention as a rookie by piling up 109 receiving yards and a touchdown during Super Bowl XXXIV, and he only continued to produce for the team with six consecutive seasons over 1,300 receiving yards. Holt remained with the Rams through the 2008 season before spending one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Holt did not officially retire until 2012 when he signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Rams. He proceeded to spend time working for NFL Network as an analyst and then worked as Heritage High School's assistant football coach. He also co-owns Holt Brothers Inc. with his brother, Terrence. This company provides construction services, hosts football camps and runs a charitable foundation.