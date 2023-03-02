Soccer and Tennis Star Pelayo Novo Dies After Being Hit by Train

Pelayo Novo, a former Spanish football player, died after reportedly being hit by a train, according to The Sun. He was 32 years old. It was reported that Novo was crushed to death by a train in Oviedo, Spain. He played for the Spanish soccer club Real Oviedo from 2008-2012 and the team paid tribute to him on social media.

"With a broken heart. We deeply regret the death of Pelayo Novo, captain of our Foundation," Real Ovideo said. "Family, friends: we are with you. Rest in peace Pelayo." Novo played professional soccer from 2007-2018. In March 2018, Pelayo, who was playing for Albacete, was rushed to the hospital after falling from the third floor of the team's hotel before their match with SD Huesca. He spent 51 days in the hospital following the accident and then began playing wheelchair tennis after realizing he can't play soccer again due to his injuries.

When talking about the accident a few years ago, Novo said: "The human being adapts to the circumstances that he has. It is logical that it takes time because there are times when it is bad. "I managed to get out of that and now I am having a great time." Novo was a member of the board of directors of the Asturian Tennis Federation and was an active player who entered multiple competitions.

When it comes to Novo's soccer career, he played for Córdoba who also released an emotional statement about his death. "We deeply regret the death of our former player Pelayo Novo at the age of 32," the club said, per Goal.com. "He will always remain in the memory of the Cordobesistas, since a cross of his made us 'touch the sky in Las Tendillas'. Our sincere condolences to family and friends."

Real Madrid also paid tribute to Nova. The team said": "Real Madrid C.F. deeply laments the passing of Pelayo Novo, the former Real Oviedo, Cordoba, Elche, Deportivo Lugo, CFR Cluj and Albacete player, and wishes to express its condolences and affection to all of his family and loved ones. Rest in peace." Novo was a midfielder and scored 29 goals in 218 appearances.