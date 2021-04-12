Evander Holyfield Makes Decision on Boxing Career

✖

Evander Holyfield has made a decision on if he will fight again. According to ESPN, the legendary boxer will step back in the ring to face Kevin McBride in an exhibition bout on June 5. His return will be on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez's unified lightweight title defense against George Kambosos in Miami, which will be streamed on Triller

Holyfield is following in the footsteps of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. who face each other in an exhibition fight on a Triller card in November. The fight ended in a draw and reportedly sold 1.6 million pay-per-views. The interesting thing about Holyfield's upcoming fight is he's facing the guy who took on Tyson in his last professional match.

But fans are wondering when are Holyfield and Tyson getting in the ring again? In March, Tyson revealed the battle would happen on May 29. "There’s a small, fundamental difference to get some paperwork done, and then it’s on to the races with me and Evander,” Tyson said in an interview on social media. "I've learned so much. We don't need promoters. What's a promoter? Overrated cheerleader? ...I just want everyone to know, the fight is on with me and Holyfield. Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that and he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man, and I'm listening, and I’m gonna be successful May 29.”

Before Tyson said that, Holyfield said though a publicist said he and Tyson are in negotiations for a third fight. However, Tyson reportedly turned down a $25 million guarantee to face Holyfield on Memorial Day weekend in Miami.

"Team Holyfield sincerely believed a deal was imminent, especially after the Hard Rock threw its support behind the project, and there were multiple other offers conveyed to Team Tyson," Holyfield's camp said in a statement. "However, Team Tyson’s demands recently became untenable, and not what Mike Tyson had originally agreed on in direct conversations with Holyfield."

Holyfield, 58, is one of the best heavyweight boxers in history. "The Real Deal" is the only four-time world heavyweight champion, having held the unified WBA, WBC and IBF titles from 1990 to 1992, the WBA and IBF titles from 1993 to 1994, the WBA title for a third time from 1996 to 1999, the IBF title for a third time from 1997 to 1999 and the IBF title for a fourth time from 2000 to 2001.