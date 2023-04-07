'Slamball' Gets 2023 Reboot: Everything We Know

Slamball is making a comeback. According to Variety, the unique sport that combines elements of basketball football and trampolines has enclosed an $11 million Series A round led by Roger Ehrenberg's IA Sports Ventures and Eberg Capital. Slamball will relaunch with a six-week season this July in Las Vegas followed by a seventh playoff week.

"It's an incredible feeling to be back, and especially by popular demand," Mason Gordon, CEO and co-founder of SlamBall, said in a statement. "I want to thank SlamBall's persistent and passionate fans for making this comeback possible and our investors for helping make the dream real. This is a true Cinderella story–only with helmets, pads and trampolines."

Talks are currently underway for distribution, and more details about teams, schedules and tickets will be announced in the coming months. Mike Tollin's MSM is producing a docuseries about the league. Tollin was an executive producer on the hit docuseries The Last Dance.

"It's rare to have the opportunity to be in on the ground floor of a 'new' sports league with millions of fans already roaring their support from the virtual stadiums of social media," lead investor Roger Ehrenberg said. "We believe the quick format, memorable moments and spectacular gameplay SlamBall makes possible is tailor-made for today's fans. We're going to create an unforgettable experience for both old and new fans that showcases the speed, athleticism and excitement of SlamBall."

Slamball was created by Gordon in 1999 while working for Tollin who financed the construction of the prototype slamball court. It aired on the National Network which was later rebranded to Spike TV. The league launched in 2002 and Team Rumble won the championship that season. Slamball returned in 2003 and Team Riders won it all. After a few years on hiatus, Slamball returned in 2007 at Hoop City, a fan interactive event at the 2007 Final Four in Atlanta. Another season took place in 2008 and Team Slashers won the title.

The game resembles basketball with a starting "bounce off" at center court. But there are blocks and collisions like in football and there are unlimited substitutions like in hockey. Slamball is played on a court with four trampolines at each end that extends play up to 18 feet in the air.