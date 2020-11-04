Sidy Rocha, MMA Fighter, Gruesomely Breaks Arm During Match With Karine Silva

✖

MMA fighter Sidy Rocha suffered a brutally broken arm last weekend while facing Karine Silva in a match. The two were competing in the co-main event at the Standout Fighting Tournament (SFT) promotion in Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the bout, Rocha was caught in an armbar submission by Silva. She attempted to escape the hold when her forearm gave way. That led to the arm contorting, and the match was stopped temporarily.

However, Rocha continued to fight before the referee called it and gave the victory to Silva. Medics immediately checked on Rocha's arm, and MMA Fighting reported that she opted to hat have surgery in Sao Paulo since she had a procedure done in the area before. Rocha will consult with a doctor in her hometown this week and will set a date to have surgery.

Rocha, 43, has an MMA record of 12-8-2 and has lost two of her last three fights. According to her profile on Tapology, Rocha is ranked No. 10 in Brazil and No. 10 in Japan when it comes to top pound for pound women MMA fighters. Standout Fighting Tournament is based in Sao Paulo, and before this past weekend's event, SFT president David Hudson talked about why SFT 22 will be special.

"We're really excited about this unique event,” Hudson said via Fight News Unlimited. "SFT’s return to Brazil is a special event because it's for Breast Cancer Awareness. The main event has all the ingredients to be one of the best female fights in years. Our Xtreme fight showcases the ultimate rivalry in sports, Brazil versus Argentina. SFT 23 promises to be a memorable evening of female combat sports action." Hudson also talked about the match between Rocha and Silva as well as the other main event match.

"In the main fight of the night," Hudson said, "the SFT strawweight title will be at stake. Undefeated in MMA with four victories, including two in SFT competition, Andreia 'Thai' Serafim will measure her strength against Pamela Mara Assis, who, like her opponent, comes is unbeaten in the SFT in two fights. The co-featured event, Karine 'Killer' Silva faces always tough Sidy Rocha, former Pancrase bantamweight champion, who will be making her SFT debut."