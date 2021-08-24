Shohei Ohtani Is Better Than Babe Ruth, David Justice Says

✖

David Justice made some interesting comments about MLB star Shohei Ohtani. The former Atlanta Braves star recently spoke to TMZ and said that Ohtani is better than Babe Ruth. Justice said that Ruth's production as a two-way player is not as impressive due to the talent level he was facing at the time.

"Babe Ruth played against farmers," Justice said ... adding, "Oh, and by the way, [Ruth] only played against one race. You didn't play against none of the Negro League players. You didn't play against none of the Asian players. You didn't play none of the Latin players. So, you only played against this population of players."

Justice went on to say that he has nothing against "The Great Bambino," but he has been more impressed with Ohtani as a two-way player. "I don't want it to sound like I'm hating on Babe," Justice added. "It's just that I'm giving extra love to Ohtani." One of the best stories of the MLB season is the play of Ohtani. The Los Angeles Angels Star leads the American Leage in home runs with 40 and slugging percentage with .637. As a pitcher, Ohtani has posted an 8-1 record as well as a 2.79 ERA.

"I think people are taking it for granted. He's going out there every single day, pitching every five days, playing every day, pitching and hitting on the days he pitches, people seeing it are going, 'Ohtani is great; but what he goes through on a daily basis, mentally, and to be able to handle that. It's just truly amazing," Angels star Mike Trout said to Sporting News.

"I think any kid playing baseball, the way they can look at how Ohtani is handling everything — it's truly remarkable. If you get on yourself hitting, then you know you got to throw a pitch too, you're gonna fail. You never see him angry. He's always smiling. I'm so happy the way the year has been for him, you know, he puts in all the hard work. He's such a good kid. Just the work he puts in — it's just truly remarkable."

Ruth is considered by many as the best baseball player of all time. He finished his career with a .342 batting average, 2,873 hits, 714 home runs and 2,213 runs batted in. As a pitcher, Ruth posted a 94-46 record with a 2.28 batting average. He's an inaugural member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.