Shawn Johnson Breaks Down Over Pregnancy Complications in Emotional Video

Former Olympic gymnast and Dancing With the Stars champion Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East opened up about the new pregnancy complications she is facing. The 27-year-old Johnson recently had her 20-week ultrasound, which revealed some concerns. The couple previously suffered a miscarriage in October 2017.

On Thursday, the Easts shared a new, 20-minute video titled “pregnancy complications.” In the clip, Johnson said the couple were just at their 20-week ultrasound appointment when the doctor only said things looked “just OK” with their baby. She was told her baby’s kidneys were “really underdeveloped but [dilated], so they were retaining a bunch of fluid,” which could “get worse or correct itself” later.

Johnson was also told she has a two-vessel umbilical cord, which only happens in about 1 percent of all pregnancies.

“It’s super rare and can have its complications,” the gold medalist said, notes Us Weekly. “There’s the risk of stillbirth and the baby not making it to term and the baby not getting enough nutrients or having too much toxins in their body.”

Johnson said the two issues combined are “red flags” that could lead to Down Syndrome or other chromosomal anomalies. The couple then decided to get genetic testing and plan to have a check-in with their doctor to look at their baby every four weeks.

Johnson began tearing up as she revealed that there is nothing they can do now to help their baby.

“It was not out of sadness because we didn’t have any concrete information, it was just out of a helpless feeling,” she said. “We love our baby so much and not being able to do anything for them was the worst feeling in the world. Welcome to parenthood.”

In April, Johnson and East announced they are expecting again. She even created an Instagram account for the baby, where Johnson is frequently posting new baby bump photos.

“We are so incredibly excited to meet our baby when they come — he, she, we don’t know yet. We can’t wait to share our journey with you guys,” Johnson wrote on her baby’s Instagram Story. “We have absolutely no clue what we’re doing so I’m sure we’re going to have a million questions for the world over the course of the next few months. Keep checking back for updates, guys. We have a lot to share.”

Back in October, Johnson and East announced they suffered a miscarriage just days after learning they were about to become parents.

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Johnson wrote on YouTube in October. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.”

Johnson and East married in April 2016. Johnson famously won five medals at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, including gold for the balance beam event. Following several injuries, she tried to make a comeback before the 2012 Olympics, but retired. In 2009, she won ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and returned for the 2012 All-Stars season. She is also an author, penning the memoir Winning Balance in 2012.

As for the 27-year-old East, he is a NFL long snapper who played for the Chiefs, Seahawks, Raiders, Rams, Jaguars and Redskins.

Photo credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment