Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Peculiar New’s Year Eve That Is Raising Eyebrows

Tuesday night, fans took to social media to examine the various celebrations taking place around the country. Many wanted to know how figures such as Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant celebrated the end of the year. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal provided his own answer to this question, doing so in a manner that raised some eyebrows.

O’Neal posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday morning, showing himself wearing light-up, festive glasses. He continually moved his head around while making random expressions as the lights twinkled. Music played in the background to further accentuate the moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“May 2020 be your year,” O’Neal wrote in the caption on Instagram. In response, a multitude of fans weighed in with their thoughts on the video or their well-wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:57am PST

“Someone take this man phone away,” one user wrote in the comments. Others simply responded by writing: “Happy New Year Big Fella.”

As one of the most popular NBA players of all time, O’Neal is someone that could gain access to any club or party to ring in the new year and decade. However, his Instagram profile made it appear that he was keeping it more low-key on Tuesday night.

This route was different than the one O’Neal took last New Year’s Eve. Instead of sitting at home, he was in Phoenix, Arizona. The Los Angeles Lakers star was hosting Live365’s New Year’s Eve party under the name of DJ Diesel. He played music for partygoers all night long while wearing a light-up No. 34 jersey.

As O’Neal explained to Ebro Darden on Beats 1 back in 2018, he is viewed as a celebrity DJ, but that simply isn’t the case. He has been working behind the decks for more than 30 years. The New Year’s Eve party in Phoenix was just another example.

“I like doing festivals, but my set is more trap, hip-hop, and dubstep,” O’Neal said at the time. “For me, it’s like … we have that adrenaline rush when it comes to rocking crowds. When you go to festivals, they’re there to just see a great performance. I just give them great music, with the way I put my blends and mixes together, and a lot of people — because they haven’t seen me do it — I guess they think I’m a celebrity DJ, but I’ve been doing it since 1986. It’s about having fun and putting on a show for the people.”

The former NBA star may not have been spinning records to ring in 2020, but he was still having fun on Instagram. The latest video featuring light-up glasses is just further evidence.

(Photo Credit: Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty)