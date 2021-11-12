Tour Shaquille O’Neal’s Iconic and Massive Orlando Mansion Recently Sold for $11M

Shaquille O’ Neal recently sold his Orlando mansion for $11 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. He purchased the home in 1993 when he was a member of the Orlando Magic. The original asking price for the home was $28 million and was then reduced to $16.5 million. When it was all said and done, O’Neal made a profit of $7.05 million.

O’Neal is considered one of the best NBA players of all time. In his career, O’Neal won four NBA Championships with the Los Angles Lakers (3) and Miami Heat (1), he’s a three-time NBA Finals MVP, won the MVP award in 2000 and was selected to the All-Stat team 15 times. After basketball, O’Neal has become a very successful businessman and recently told PopCulture.com about his formula of being successful in the business world.

“I faced probably the same successes that everybody else faced,” O’Neal told PopCulture. “Before you succeed, you must first learn to fail. So, I just tried to create a formula that’s happy for everyone. So, they’ve seen the, ‘Oh my God, he’s a genius! He does this, and does that.’ My formula has been very simple: hire people that are smarter than me.” Here’s a look at O’Neal’s Orlando mansion.

The Front

This is a good look at the front of the house. It’s located a gated golf community near Disney World and ESPN and measures in at 31,000 square feet while spreading across its entire three acres.

Mural

This room features a large mural of O’Neal. One has to wonder if the new buyer of the home will keep the painting since there will likely be some changes.

Dining Room/Kitchen

O’Neal never went hungry with this chef’s kitchen. With multiple ovens and refrigerators, the NBA Hall of Famer likely had a lot of massive parties during his playing days.

Living Room

The living room seems to be home in itself. There’s enough space for family and friends to watch movies and play games. And as outgoing O’Neal is, living room parties were likely very common.

Office

This is likely the place where O’Neal got a lot of deals done. If you have to get work done, this office is the best way to do it because of the view. Also, there’s enough space to walk around and relax.

Theatre

It can’t be a mansion without a home theatre. With O’Neal being in his share of movies over the years, it’s likely he and his family spent a lot of time in this room watching various old and new films.

Basketbal Court

And it only makes sense for O’Neal to have his own basketball court. This is likely one of the many reasons he was able to remain one of the top players in the league. Along with winning multiple championships and appearing in multiple All-Star games, O’Neal made the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.