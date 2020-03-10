Shaquille O’Neal Thinks a Team With Kobe Bryant, Himself and These 3 Current Players Would Be Unstoppable

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant won a ton of games together when they were members of the Los Angeles Lakers in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But Shaq has a good idea of what his dream team would be. The four-time NBA Champion recently went to Instagram and shared a photo of his team which is him, Bryant, LeBron James of the Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Mar 7, 2020 at 6:45pm PST

“Ain’t nobody beating this team,” O’Neal wrote. “I don’t care Who your match up is, yea I said it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This led to fans disagreeing with the 48-year old NBA legend and coming up with their own team.

“Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Karl Malone,” one fan wrote.

“Magic, Jordan, Bird, Duncan, Kareem,” another fan wrote.

“John Stockton, Jerry West, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Arvidas Sabonis,” a third Instagram user added.

Shaq’s team would be hard to beat, but he and Bryant did not have trouble winning together as they won three consecutive titles from 2000-02. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in the helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and Shaq has been having a hard time dealing with the loss of his friend.

“It was very hard,” O’Neal said when he first heard the news. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. I was at the house the day it happened and my son brought me the thing. You know how the internet is. Stop playing with me, get out of my face with that right now. Just stop and then I got the calls. A guy who helped me become as big as I am, and we will always be forever linked.”

O’Neal was one of the speakers at Bryant and Gianna’s Celebration of Life and he revealed a great story when they were teammates.

“The day Kobe gained my respect, the guys were complaining, saying, ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball,’” O’Neal, 47, recalled. “I said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ I said, ‘Kobe, there’s no I in team.’”

“And Kobe said, ‘I know, but there’s an M-E in that mothers—er,’” O’Neal revealed, smiling as the crowd started laughing.

Combined, O’Neal and Bryant won nine championships. Bryant won two more with the Lakers while Shaq won another title when he was a member of the Miami Heat.