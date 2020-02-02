Shaquille O’Neal Honors Kobe Bryant With Tribute From Diddy, Pitbull and DaBaby During Super Bowl Party

Shaquille O’Neal’s Fun House Super Bowl party on Jan. 31 turned into the most perfect tribute to Kobe Bryant, nearly one week after the NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash. According to TMZ, the event featured performances by Diddy, Pitbull and DaBaby and also featured a heartfelt speech from the host, Bryant’s friend and former Lakers teammate, O’Neal.

Pitbull kicked things off with a performance of “Give Me Everything.” The publication reported that he also issued his own tribute to Bryant by telling the crowd that the athlete’s memory will endure. Diddy then took over performance duties by singing “I’ll Be Missing You” while photos of Bryant filled the venue.

TMZ reported that O’Neal then took the stage where he led a “Kobe” chant. He also introduced a video montage that featured some of O’Neal and Bryant’s legendary skills on the basketball court during their time on the Lakers together. Rapper DaBaby, who reportedly arrived at the event in a Rolls Royce adorned with Bryant’s image, then joined O’Neal onstage to perform “Bop.”

Prior to his annual event, O’Neal related that he wasn’t sure whether he still wanted to put it on given the recent news about his friend’s passing. However, as he wrote on Instagram, the athlete believed that Bryant would have wanted the event to go on so that they could celebrate life.

“Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend,” O’Neal originally said. “Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So lets do just that.”

“I’ll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night’s Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation,” he continued. “Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”

Based on the details about O’Neal’s annual Fun House Super Bowl party, it seems like everyone was able to do just as he related on Instagram in honor of Bryant — celebrate life.