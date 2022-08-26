Shaquille O'Neal Outlines His Thoughts on Flat Earth: 'It's Just a Theory'

Folks who believe in a flat Earth and flat-Earth theory have a very large supporter to add to the list once again. Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal recently expanded on his comments, using similar logic to his claim that the Moon is closer than Los Angeles to say flat Earth theory isn't so far-fetched.

"It's a theory. It's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things," O'Neal said during his appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia. "I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way, I flew straight." The Lakers legend made a diagonal motion with his arms at this point, according to PEOPLE.

He also said the lack of tipping over or going "upside down" while on the plane is another piece of support. Then he hops on the subject of the Earth spinning, which he also has an explanation for it seems.

"You know they say the world is spinning? I've been living on a house on a lake for 30 years, not once did the lake rotate to the left or right," O'Neal added. "If we're spinning so fast, why are we dizzy?"

But in the end, O'Neal doesn't fully say he believes any of this in his heart. For him, it's a theory and it's just that. There's entertainment to it, at least according to the former Laker.

PEOPLE adds that this interview is not the first time he's discussed flat Earth theory with people. During an episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq in 2017, he said that truth is that "the Earth is flat."

"Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind – what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, 'Oh, Columbus discovered America,' but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn't discover America," the NBA legend said. "I drive from coast to coast, and this s--- is flat to me. I'm just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it's flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not. The world is flat."

O'Neal did walk these comments back and insisted he was kidding. And as noted above, he seems to view the theory as nothing but information. Not wrong, not right. This is likely foolish to many onlookers, but we're hopefully far from Shaq joining forums and making marathon videos on YouTube.