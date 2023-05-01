Shaquil Barrett's 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowns in Family Pool, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Issue Statement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in the swimming pool at his house in Tampa, Florida Sunday morning. The Tampa Police Department believes her death was a tragic accident. The Buccaneers offered their thoughts and prayers to the Barrett family during this "unimaginably difficult time."

Officers arrived at Barrett's home just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a child falling into a pool, Tampa police said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. Attayah was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital staff, she was pronounced deceased a short time later. Police will continue their investigation, but they believe this was a tragic accident.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the Buccaneers wrote in a statement on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Arrayah celebrated her second birthday on April 19. "Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you, baby girl," Barrett wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of pictures.

Barrett's fans shared messages of condolences on the post. "My sincerest condolences to you and your entire family. [May] the [Lord's] loving arms surround you and your family during this difficult time," one fan wrote. "Man, this just broke my heart. Condolences to you bro and your family," another commented.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also sent her condolences to Barrett. "Sending my sincerest condolences to Shaq and his entire family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers," she wrote on Twitter.

Barrett, 36, and his wife, Jordanna, were high school sweethearts. They have three older children, Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah. Arrayah was born two months after Barrett and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Barrett also won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 as a member of the Denver Broncos. He joined the Bucs before the 2019 season as a free agent and signed a four-year contract extension with the team in March 2021. Barrett's 2022 season was cut short after eight games due to a torn Achilles.