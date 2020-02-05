Shakira Reveals Epic ‘She Wolf’ Photo From Super Bowl Halftime Show

Days after her electrifying Super Bowl performance, Shakira took to Instagram to share some “She Wolf” vibes with her many followers. On Feb. 4, the singer, who performed alongside Jennifer Lopez during the halftime show, posted a little throwback to her time tearing it up in Miami during the big event.

Shakira captioned the photo, which showcased the entertainer performing “She Wolf” alongside a bevy of backup dancers, with a simple, yet excitable, “Ahooooo!” The snap perfectly encapsulates Shakira’s high-energy performance, which saw her singing some of her own classics like “She Wolf,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.”

Following the Super Bowl halftime show, Shakira has chronicled many of the exciting moments from her performance on social media. In one post, she even thanked her fans around the world for their support during such a major moment in her career.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” Shakira wrote, noting that the Super Bowl actually fell on her birthday, Feb. 2. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

In a separate post, Shakira honored Lopez, who co-headlined the halftime act.

“Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!” she wrote, captioning a photo of the two icons onstage.

“I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago,” the singer went on to write in another Instagram post, captioning a video of her expert dancing chops.

Shakira’s turn in the Super Bowl halftime show was so successful that following the show, the singer announced her upcoming world tour. According to the Miami Herald, Shakira and concert promoter Live Nation detailed that she will head out on her world tour in 2021, which marks her first tour since 2018.

They have not yet announced any dates, cities, or information on when tickets will go on sale. But, rest assured that when those details do get revealed, Shakira’s fans are definitely going to flock to see the performer back in action once again.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty