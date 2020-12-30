Shad Gaspard's Wife Sues LA County Over WWE Alum's Death

✖

WWE performer Shad Gaspard died in May after a riptide pulled him under at Venice Beach while he was swimming with his son. Now his widow, Siliana Gaspard, is taking legal action against Los Angeles County. She has filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful death.

According to TMZ, Siliana claims in the court documents that there wasn't sufficient signage on Venice Beach the day her husband died to warn of the dangers of strong currents. Additionally, she claims that the lifeguard towers were significantly understaffed and that the lifeguards negligently opted to only save their 10-year-old son. She claims that they left the late wrestler "in the water to die." Siliana is suing L.A. County, the city and the state of California for unspecified damages and burial costs.

Following Gaspard's death, Siliana released a statement calling him "our protector, our warrior." She also specifically mentioned the first responders of LA County and thanked them for their efforts in trying to find him after he disappeared. "We’d like to once again thank the lifeguards, coastguard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts," she said in the statement.

Gaspard and his 10-year old son were swimming at Venice Beach when they got caught in a riptide with a group of swimmers. Lifeguards went out to rescue the swimmers, but when they went for Gaspard, he reportedly told him to save his son first. Gaspard's son, Aryeh, and the other swimmers made it out of the water safely, but officials continued to look for the former pro wrestler. "When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," the Los Angeles Police department said in a statement.

The search for Gaspard continued throughout the afternoon of May 17 and into the evening as the teams used rescue boats and helicopters. Authorities ultimately called off the search as darkness approached. Divers and Baywatch resumed the search on Monday morning with sonar but were unable to find Gaspard. The Coast Guard made the decision to officially suspend the search prior to the professional wrestler's body washing ashore.

Once authorities confirmed Gaspard's death, his friends and family members gathered for a memorial service. Over 500 people showed up for the ceremony, which took place on the beach where Gaspard originally disappeared. Bryan Alvarez, a fellow wrestler, posted a photo that showed the wrestler's name spelled out in flowers. Taya Valkyrie, another wrestler, posted photos of her own that showed several lit candles sitting in front of a photo of Gaspard.