Former WWE Superstar Saves Child From Ocean Riptide

A former WWE Superstar is being called a hero for what he did recently. According to TMZ, Al Snow saved a child’s life Thursday by jumping in the ocean and pulling the boy from a riptide. It happened at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Fla. when Snow says he heard yelling and screaming while he was in the water. Snow then discovered a boy being hit by the waves while being pulled away by a rough current.

Snow told TMZ that there was a lifeguard on the beach but “I knew she wasn’t going to make it in time,” leading him to take action. “I made it, thank God,” Snow said. “And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea. That would have been it.”

Snow also noted that things got scary once he grabbed the child. A wave quickly took them under, and he then thought of what happened to former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard who died in the Pacific Ocean in May 2020. “I was able to stay up,” Snow said, “and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted.”

Snow said neither he nor the boy suffered injuries. The mother thanked Snow, while another couple recognized him from his days in WWE. Snow, 58, had two different stints in WWE (1995-97, 1998-2008) while also spending time in ECW and TNA/ Impact Wrestling. In his WWE career, Snow won the European Championship, the Tag Team Championship with Mankind (Mick Foley) and the Hardcore Championship six times. WWE fans also remember Snow from the reality series Tough Enough where he was a coach for the first three seasons.

In 2018, Snow purchased Ohio Valley Wrestling. However, Snow sold a majority interest in the promotion in January this year but continues to run its day-to-day operations. Ohio Valley Wrestling launched in 1998 and was a member promotion of the National Wrestling Alliance before being part of WWE. OVW is now part of the developmental promotion for Impact Wrestling.