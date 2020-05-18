Shad Gaspard: WWE Superstars and Alums Send Prayers After Cryme Tyme Member Goes Missing

Professional wrestler Shad Gaspard, a former WWE superstar, was reported missing on Sunday after he was caught in a strong riptide at Venice Beach. Several swimmers were caught in a rip current, including Gaspard's 10-year-old son. Lifeguards rescued nearly everyone but were unable to locate the professional wrestler.

According to ESPN, rescue boats immediately began searching for Gaspard after he had disappeared under the waves. They continued with the search until the evening but were called off at 7:30 p.m. They returned to the scene on Monday morning at 7 a.m. local time. The Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division's Marine Technical Search Team worked in tandem with Baywatch Del Rey using sonar.

In addition to the boats, drivers scouted the area and helicopters searched for Gaspard, but none found success on Sunday. The wrestler-turned-actor has not been located in the hours since his disappearance, and fans and athletes alike are showing concern. Several WWE superstars and alums weighed in when the news surfaced and expressed their hopes that he will be found. Whether it was Matt Hardy or Shane Helms, these professional wrestlers are holding out hope that this situation will end happily.