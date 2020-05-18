Shad Gaspard: WWE Superstars and Alums Send Prayers After Cryme Tyme Member Goes Missing
Professional wrestler Shad Gaspard, a former WWE superstar, was reported missing on Sunday after he was caught in a strong riptide at Venice Beach. Several swimmers were caught in a rip current, including Gaspard's 10-year-old son. Lifeguards rescued nearly everyone but were unable to locate the professional wrestler.
According to ESPN, rescue boats immediately began searching for Gaspard after he had disappeared under the waves. They continued with the search until the evening but were called off at 7:30 p.m. They returned to the scene on Monday morning at 7 a.m. local time. The Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division's Marine Technical Search Team worked in tandem with Baywatch Del Rey using sonar.
In addition to the boats, drivers scouted the area and helicopters searched for Gaspard, but none found success on Sunday. The wrestler-turned-actor has not been located in the hours since his disappearance, and fans and athletes alike are showing concern. Several WWE superstars and alums weighed in when the news surfaced and expressed their hopes that he will be found. Whether it was Matt Hardy or Shane Helms, these professional wrestlers are holding out hope that this situation will end happily.
"I'm ABSOLUTELY Gutted right now!! Shad Gaspard is such a great human being. I can't even start. Please keep Shad in your prayers," professional wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. wrote after hearing the news. Many people responded to him and expressed hope that Gaspard is still alive.
Please be okay Shad! Please.— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 18, 2020
Thoughts are with Shad & his family. https://t.co/Uc8Cn0XZsn— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 18, 2020
The news about Shad going missing has me devastated. Known Shad for like 18years.— Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) May 18, 2020
We’re all praying for you @Shadbeast pic.twitter.com/CiewHsaTDB
I’m beyond sad today, I don’t normally ask for miracles often but please please please let this end well for @Shadbeast please pray or send ur thoughts if u have a spare moment— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 18, 2020
Truly hoping @Shadbeast is found here. He was the first guy to talk to me when I got to OVW and knew nobody and work with me. 🙏— The Big Guy (@Ryback) May 18, 2020
I’m in total shock right now. Please keep Shad in your prayers. #Repost @mexwarrior with @get_repost— Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 18, 2020
I’m ABSOLUTELY Gutted right now!! Shad Gaspard is such a great human being. I can’t even start. Please keep… https://t.co/G6u1AmbqeG
Nooooo! Please keep Shad in your thoughts! This is horrible news! https://t.co/GsEtuBPXwq— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 18, 2020
This can’t be real. Praying for my Lil’ Brother @Shadbeast— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) May 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers out to @Shadbeast and his family.— Val Venis #DigiByte🍁🐐 (@ValVenisEnt) May 18, 2020