Serena Williams Makes Announcement on Playing in US Open

Serena Williams just made a big announcement about playing in its year's U.S. Open. The 39-year-old tennis superstar went to Instagram to announce that she is withdrawing from the tournament due to a hamstring injury. She didn't announce when she'll be back on the court.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar. "Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon."

Serena Williams will miss the 2021 US Open due to injury. Get well soon, @serenawilliams! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ySXuuCRmPu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2021

Williams' announcement comes after she had to withdraw from her first-round match at Wimbledon due to the same injury. She also opted out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters. "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," Williams wrote in the Instagram post after withdrawing from Wimbledon. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on — and off — the court meant the world to me."

Earlier this year, Williams reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and lost to Naomi Osaka. After the match, Williams took part in the press conference and cut it short after getting very emotional. One reporter asked Williams about the "unforced errors through the match" and if it was "just one of those bad days at the office."Willims began to tear up and had a quick response. "I don't know," Williams said through tears. "I'm done."

Williams is one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time. She has won 23 grand slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era and the second-most of all time behind Margaret Court who has won 24. Williams has also won 14 doubles grand slam titles with her sister Venus Williams.