Seahawks Rookie DK Metcalf Brings His Mother to Tears With New Car

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been enjoying a productive season as a rookie. He has capably stepped into the starting rotation and has provided a number of big plays for the Pacific Northwest-based team. Now, he is celebrating that start to the year, as well as a victory on Thursday night, by repaying his mother for her support.

Following the victory over the Rams, Metcalf surprised his mother with a brand new Chevy SUV. This was technically a birthday present, but he wanted it to serve multiple purposes. Specifically, he wanted to thank her for all of the support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love you Momma, you have been my rock since the beginning, that’s why I’m here,” Metcalf wrote on his Instagram post. “Happy Early Birthday and thank you for everything you have done for me.”

When rookies head to the NFL, they generally react by buying an extravagant present for those that supported them in their journey to the league. Reaching the NFL is no simple task, and achieving this goal takes immense effort and a rock-solid team. Purchasing homes or vehicles is one way to show appreciation. For example, Oakland Raiders cornerback, Trayvon Mullen surprised his mother with a new Mercedes-Benz.

Metcalf is the latest to follow this trend, and as he explained, the gift is fitting for the occasion. He would not be a successful wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks without the support, and wanted to repay his mother for everything she has done in his life.

Of course, reaching the league is only part of the process. The second step is remaining in the league and continuing to produce. So far, Metcalf has done that for the Seahawks.

In five games, the first-round receiver out of Ole Miss has scored two touchdowns and averaged 22.3 yards on his 12 receptions. As the sidekick to Tyler Lockett, Metcalf isn’t getting targeted as frequently as other top draft picks, but he is proving to be a capable option in this passing attack. His touchdown against the Rams, in particular, was a critical play that led to the Seahawks achieving victory on Thursday night.

If Metcalf continues to produce for the Seahawks while earning new contracts, it’s inevitable that he will be bringing his mom to tears with more gifts in the future.