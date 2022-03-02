Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals If Team Will Trade Russell Wilson

Will the Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson this year? That’s one of the burning questions of the 2022 offseason as Wilson reportedly said he’s keeping his options open. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine this week and teased the team has had talks, but it looks like they are not moving on from Wilson.

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody,” Carroll said per CBS Sports. “We talk about everybody, and that’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all the players, particularly marquee players. And that’s not changed. It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. We have no intention of making any moves there, but the conversations, John has to field those, he always has, but nothing specific.”

In January Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Wilson wants to explore his options. In 2021, the Seahawks finished the year with a 7-10 record, and it’s the first time the team had a losing season since Wilson became the starting quarterback in 2012.

“Russell and I have had a partnership for all of these years,” Carroll said. “We’ve worked at this the whole time. We always tell you—and he says the same thing I do because it’s the truth—it’s how we’ve worked at stuff. We’ve communicated on a really high level ever since the first horse game we had when I told him he is going to be the starter. At that point, I told him that he and I are going to be in front of this program over the years if things work out well and we hang together and we’re successful, we’re going to have to take on a lot of that responsibility.

“And with that thought, I felt it was hugely important that we communicated really well, and that we would be in touch, we would know what’s going on and we could take the time to step aside some of the action that’s at hand and make sure that we keep things in proper perspective, and that’s what we’ve done.” Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2013. He also led the team to another Bowl appearance in 2014, but they lost to the New England Patriots.