Scott Steiner’s Wife Christa Rechsteiner Breaks Silence on His Hospitalization

Christa Rechsteiner, Scott Steiner‘s wife of 19 years, has provided an update on the legendary wrestler’s condition after a scary collapse on Friday night. Steiner, whose real name is Scott Carl Rechsteiner, was in the locker room of an IMPACT Wrestling taping in Atlanta when he suddenly fell out, with paramedics operating on him before transferring him to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, “Big Poppa Pump” is on the mend, according to Rechsteiner.

First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband @ScottDAmore @THETOMMYDREAMER @johnnyswinger2 @JoeyRyanOnline @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a 💯 recovery. — ChristaRechsteiner (@ChristaRechste1) March 7, 2020

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, she said he would make a complete recovery. She also thanked fans for their thoughts and thanked several people for helping Steiner in his time of need, including wrestlers Tommy Dreamer, Joey Ryan and Johnny Swinger.

Dreamer had also provided a couple updates on Steiner since he was transported to a hospital, including one a couple hours before Rechsteiner’s tweet that indicated that Steiner is “expected to make a full recovery.” The ECW legend also referenced a couple of key catch phrases and moments from Steiner’s career.

Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery

Thank you all for your concerns & prayers

99% Life + 1%death

= Genetic Freak

Steiner math contiues

Holla if ya hear me#BigPoppaPump pic.twitter.com/nFvWpwisod — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

Exactly what happened to the wrestler, who is also known as “Freakzilla” and “The Big Bad Booty Daddy,” is still unclear but several wrestling blog’s sources have indicated some sort of heart issue could be to blame. PWInsider’s sources went on to claim Steiner was set to undergo some sort of heart procedure on Saturday.

While the wrestling world awaits official word on what’s going on with Steiner and when he’ll be back in the ring, several key figures have shared their condolences. Among those are Steiner’s longtime rival Hulk Hogan and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, who is the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance.

“Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother,” Hogan wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“Lots of love and prayers to [Scott Steiner], who is currently in the hospital,” Corgan tweeted. “If you are a wrestling fan, you know why Big Poppa Pump means so much to us.”