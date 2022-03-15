WWE Legends Share Emotional Reactions to Scott Hall’s Death

One of the all-time greats in WWE history has passed away. On Monday, Scott Hall died at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks on Saturday. He was being treated in Atlanta and was taken off life support before he died. Kevin Nash was the first to announce the news of Nash being taken off life support.

“Scott’s on life support,” Nash wrote in an Instagram post. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.” Hall wrestled under the name Razor Ramon during the early 1990s and was a four-time Intercontinental Champion. When he joined WCW in 1996, Hall teamed up with Nash and Hulk Hogan to launch nWo. When Hall retired, he was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as Razor Ramon and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo. Here’s a look at WWE legends paying tribute to Hall.

Jerry Lawler

Friends since 1987, Scott Hall will be missed by me and millions of "THE BAD GUY" fans pic.twitter.com/aOMAqVE5IV — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 15, 2022

One fan responded: “The world is mourning. Glad you have amazing memories of him, and pictures to relive those moments. I remember seeing his WWF debut live.”

Mick Foley

https://twitter.com/RealMickFoley/status/1503543687367831557?s=20&t=904xEm_0tKFtEWCRSNKtBA

Another fan responded: “Would you and Scott Hall ever have wrestled each other, Mick? Maybe in WCW when he was The Diamond Studd? It’s possible you might’ve wrestled in 1996 in WWF just after you debuted, as there’s about a one month time window between that and Scott leaving for WCW.”

Sean Waltman

He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/eBCg7FoOH6 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

One person wrote: “When he started in WWF I thought he was Latino. later on I realized he was not. I never was upset, I was glad he took the Razor Ramon persona, and became the coolest Latino wrestler ever, even without being Latino. RIP Scott Hall.”

Triple H

I’m gutted…Lost a brother



I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

This Twitter user responded: “Anyone who was around you two for a few moments could feel that you looked at him and took care of him like blood. My deepest condolences.”

Shawn Michaels

I love you my friend!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 15, 2022

One fan wrote: “I hope they do something better next week for the bad guy!! The short video felt a little rushed, I know they didn’t have much time tho.. would be cool to see they do something a little better tho.”

Ric Flair

Scott, You Had An Incredible Career! As You Know, We All Respected You So Much! Thank You For Our Friendship & For The Greatest Survivor Series I Was Ever In! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/25dwdtgObJ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 15, 2022

Another fan replied: “I’m so sorry for your loss, Razor Ramon is the bad guy one of my favs can never beat the ladder match in WrestleMania X.”

Diamond Dallas Page

My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell



The bad guy till the end.

“YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out”

He may not have kicked out,

but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean ❤️@realkevinnash love you & miss you more!

God Speed

RIP

Dally pic.twitter.com/EihZrfAWnO — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 15, 2022

And this fan responded: “Hey Yo! We will always miss & Love you Scott Hall, you will never be forgotten Bad Guy. Thank you for all the years of entertainment you gave us. Love & Prayers to his family & friends and other fans. A shout out to you DDP for helping Scott & keeping him with us a bit longer.”