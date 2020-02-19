Ryan Newman Not Listed as No. 6 Car’s Driver for Pennzoil 400 Following Scary Crash

The preliminary entry list for this Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway had a notable name missing as Ryan Newman was not listed as the driver of the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing. The list has no driver listed in that position. Newman’s status was updated on Tuesday when a statement came out and said that he is awake and speaking.

Newman suffered a horrific crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday. On the first lap in overtime, Newman, who was in the lead at the time, lost control of his car as it flipped and caught on fire. He needed to be taken off by ambulance and went straight to the Halifax Health Medical Center. He remains at that hospital as of Tuesday.

NASCAR was the first to release a statement a few hours after the scene unfolded.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time,” the statement read, in part. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information when it becomes available.”

Steve Newmark, the president of Roush Fenway Racing, put out a message on Tuesday in which he thanked all of the fans who had Newman in their thoughts and prayers.

“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman’s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” the statement read.

The Daytona 500 was littered with crashes, including one that involved nearly half the racers and saw Jimmie Johnson’s final run at the track come to an abrupt end. After all was said and done, it was Denny Hamlin who came away the victor.

His team’s celebration rubbed many the wrong way considering the circumstances. Joe Gibbs issued an apology shortly afterward in which he said his team was not made aware of the severity of Newman’s injuries. Hamlin, too, echoed a similar sentiment in his response.

He also put out a tweet later on in the evening explaining how he had no clue about Newman’s condition.

“First and foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman,” he wrote. “I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault.”