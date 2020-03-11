Ryan Newman Fans React After NASCAR Driver Gives First Interview Since Scary Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was on the NBC News show TODAY Wednesday morning and opened up about the crash he was in at the Daytona 500, which led to him being sent to the hospital. Newman’s first sit-down interview since the crash led to a ton of reactions from fans.

“Why would you get back in the car (after such a horrifying crash)?” –@craigmelvin “I love it. It’s been a little bit painful to be out of the race car and to not be doing what I’ve done for so many years.” –@RyanJNewman pic.twitter.com/4J8xv71ISq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 11, 2020

I’m sow proud of the relentless efforts @NASCAR puts into safety @RyanJNewman is here healthy and hole because of you @NASCAR and all the amazing people that makes Nascar the example of how you put people there health and safety first ever impact matters pic.twitter.com/aey35EieZZ — marc & leroy brown service dog🐾 (@leroyservicedog) March 11, 2020

Get well soon @RyanJNewman us fans can’t wait for you to climb back into the car again someday soon when you’re fully recovered — JP4:20 (@Joshua_CT420) March 11, 2020

Newman mentioned that “the angels aligned” when it comes to surviving the crash. Fans agreed with Newman, as the next step for him now is to get back on the track.

Good interview. And u look great Ryan. Love that, like u said, allows u to sit there without even a headache. God was there for sure. And u have a lot more work here to do on earth. And two beautiful girls that need their daddy. ❤️❤️❤️ — LB (@lab1705) March 11, 2020

Thank the fates for amazing engineers, designers and every single person that has a hand in race safety. — Devildog! (@devildogt1) March 11, 2020

Newman did talk to reporters this past weekend when he was in Phoenix for the FanShield 500. He was there to support his teammates at Roush Fenway Racing and the reporters asked about his health status.

“It’s great to be alive. If you look at my car, it’s a miracle,” Newman said while walking around the Phoenix Raceway. He was moving around without any issues and looked to be in good spirits.

The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was also asked about returning to the track. At this point, it’s not known when Newman will be back, but he’s working hard to return sooner than later.

“I have no idea about anything,” Newman said about his comeback. “I’m here as a spectator, have some fun. … I’m really here to support the [No.] 6 team, stay integrated with what I can do with the team.”

Just one week after the crash, Newman released a statement thanking everyone who was thinking about him when he was in the hospital. It was reported that Newman suffered a head injury and he was released from the hospital nearly two days after the crash.

“The outpouring of emotion from not only the NASCAR community, but across the country, has been truly humbling,” Newman said in his statement. “I want to personally thank everyone including the Man upstairs for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance.”