Ryan Newman: Krissie Newman Thanks Hospital Staff Following Husband’s Daytona 500 Crash, Hospitalization

Ryan Newman is home after spending a few days at Halifax Medical Center for the injuries he suffered after a crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. Before Newman left, he took a photo with the medical team which was posted on Twitter by the hospital. Ryan’s wife, Krissie Newman, responded to the photo by thanking the staff for helping Ryan get back on his feet.

Amazing staff and amazing people!!! Thank you is just not enough 💗 — Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 20, 2020

What Krissie wrote on Twitter led to a number of responses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you (Halifax Medical Center) staff for not reporting anything no matter what!” one fan wrote. “As much as we all wanted to know what was going on, not a single staff member disregarded the Newman family wishes! And thank you for making sure he could return to his family so soon!”

“Not met Ryan or Krissie, but maybe one day… I can say thank you,” another fan wrote. “Also might ask what do you need or could you use to make things easier for trauma victims. NASCAR fans are often very generous for a good cause. Let’s make good happen from a bad wreck.”

All this comes on the heels of Krissie announcing that the couple is separating.

“After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate,” Krissie’s statement read. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting [charitable organization] Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

The focus right now is getting Ryan 100 percent healthy. It’s not known when he’ll return to the race track but it won’t be this Sunday, as Ross Chastain is set to take his place in the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.”

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family,” Newmark continued. “That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”