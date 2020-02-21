Ryan Newman Fans Stunned He Is ‘out and About’ Already After Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman left many holding onto hope earlier in the week following the fiery crash that closed the 2020 Daytona 500. Newman’s car was mangled in the accident, throwing sparks and leaving the driver seriously injured according to reports.

Then Wednesday, Newman walked out of the hospital with his young girls by his side and millions of fans gasping in amazement. Fellow drivers, fans, and even actor James Woods weighed in Newman walking out of the hospital following the crash, calling him a “walking miracle” or tough like “stainless steel.”

Newman is housing with pal and NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., with the latter noting he was “very happy” to see his “fishing buddy” and his sense of humor.

Very happy to see my fishing buddy and that he hasn't lost his sense of humor. @RyanJNewman

The sight of Newman leaving the hospital and the photos that followed gave fans a lot of hope and joy, leaving them dropping plenty of praise across social media.

“You and about 300 million other people are loving this picture,” one fan wrote under the photo of Newman and Truex.

“The dynamic duo right here baby! You ain’t gonna see Rocket Man with a limp turkey season! Ha. Love you to dudes! Hope I see y’all soon when they are gobbling and coming on in!” another added.

Others gave a lot of praise to God and the medical staff at Halifax Health, praising the video that was released with Newman and his daughters.

“Incredible that he is out and about [God is good],” one fan wrote after Newman was released and filmed walking.

Amazing!

Ryan Newman was released from the hospital and WALKED OUT. I wish there was a more eloquent way to state this, but TECHNOLOGY IS SO BITCHIN!

“Thank goodness that Ryan Newman is okay and released from the hospital! That crash I saw… it was one of the worst I’ve ever seen. All thanks to the Lord. He’s on the way to recovery!” another fan wrote, echoing many other fans who had watched the race.

“[Ryan Newman] is walking, talking, and has been officially released from the hospital! Incredible. GOD is good,” a third added.

Fellow NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie, who was involved in the accident and actually sent Newman’s car flying, weighed in about his experience and how he reached out to Newman in the hospital.

“We texted last night. We shared a couple laughs [about when] we went to that little slick track in Pocono called S&S [Speedways]. And for whatever reason, Newman and I always found each other, and his big ass looked like Bowser in that little go-kart,” LaJoie told SiriusXM. “We’re sliding around and smashing into each other, and his head is so big he had to hold the roof up because his head was smashing into it. So we shared a laugh over [that].”

There is no word on when Newman will return to the track for more racing. Ross Chastain will replace him this Sunday.