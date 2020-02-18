Ryan Newman: Daytona 500 Fans Horrified Over Footage of Scary Crash

Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500, but the focus is on Ryan Newman, who was involved in a major crash on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. The crash occurred when Ryan Blaney nudged Newman’s No. 6 car ahead of Hamlin. The contact forced Newman to spin out, hit the wall, flip in the air and then land on its roof while it skidded across the track. Newman was rushed to Halifax Medical Center and he’s in serious condition.

“But doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening,” Newman’s team said in a statement. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

When fans watched the video of the crash, they expected the worst. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the crash.

A MASSIVE WRECK with one to go. Denny Hamlin wins his third #Daytona500, but much more concerning, Ryan Newman takes a horrific tumble. Crews checking. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/55WR3192y2 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

Sports reporter Jon Alba filmed the crash and he knew it was very serious. As soon as it was safe for crew members to get to the track, they rushed to see if Newman was okay. Fans at Daytona International Speedway were also concerned.

Not a NASCAR fan, but that was very scary to watch. I hope he pulls through. — Boston the Detroit sports fan. 🥰 (@GirlNamedBoston) February 18, 2020

This Twitter user is not a fan of NASCAR, but she got chills watching the crash because it was scary to watch. Accidents always happen in the sport, but this was one of the worst crashes in the history of Daytona 500.

Prayers for Ryan Newman. May the Lord send his Angel of Healing to watch over Ryan. Lord send an Angel to watch over the Newman Family give them strength & guidance in their time of need. — Gina A Coburn ❤👪❤🇺🇸🙏🌎🎗Q (@GinaACoburn1) February 18, 2020

This fan said a prayer for Newman because of the severity of the crash. The good news is Newman will survive, but it’s still not known when or if he will be able to race again. More updates on the NASCAR legend will be available in the next few days.

Prayers to Ryan and his family and friends I have to agree the celebration should have not gone forward until they new more about their brother who is clearly not moving forward at this moment keeping Ryan Newman in my thoughts #6 !! — Jeanne (@attitude35) February 18, 2020

This Twitter user believes Hamlin should not have celebrated until they knew more about Newman’s crash. Hamlin said he didn’t know about the severity of the crash until the race was over and he was pulling for Newman to recover.

Hope he is ok. I remember when Dale Earnhardt hit the wall at Daytona. Didn’t look half as bad as this one. — Carrie (@harleygold) February 18, 2020

When this fan saw the crash on Monday night, it reminded him of when Dale Earnhardt crashed into the wall during the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt died due to the injuries he suffered in the crash, but that won’t be the case for Newman.

I hope he is okay too, he’s the ONLY driver I’ve rooted for – ever. Started watching in his rookie year and he’s been my one and only since his 1st nascar race. Great guy, I’ve met him. — Georgetta Vice (@jettavice) February 18, 2020

This fan had a chance to meet Newman and has been a big fan of him ever since. Newman has had his share of success during his NASCAR career as he won the Daytona 500 in 2008. In over 600 races, Newman has won 18 and finished in the top ten 262 times.

