The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are set to take place in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still a big issue, it's possible the games could be called off for the second consecutive year. PopCulture.com recently caught up with three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, and he revealed why the games need to happen this summer.

"I think back to when I felt like my Olympic dream formed, and that was at the age of five," Murphy said to PopCulture. "I remember watching those 2000 Olympics in Australia, and ever since then I've had this Olympic dream. It only comes around every four years, and so I think it's really important to allow these athletes, including myself, to try to reach their dreams at an event like the Olympics."

Murphy won three gold medals during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, placing first in the 100 m backstroke, 200 m backstroke and 4x100 meter relay. The 25-year-old swim star is looking forward to competing in his second Olympics but knows it will be different from his debut five years ago.

"I think the protocols that they've put out are pretty fluid and ever-changing," Murphy stated. "I don't really pay too much attention to it right now. As we get closer to the games I'll definitely read up on all of the stuff I need to be aware of, but at the end of the day, we're going to be ready for anything. We're really excited to go out there, to race, to compete, to compete for Team USA. I think that's the constant. The racing, the competition, that'll be the same."

Murphy is coming into the Olympics with a lot of momentum. But one challenge he faces is something that some people deal with on a regular basis: migraines. When dealing with migraines, Murphy says he's "doing things like yoga, physical therapy, massage, to make sure that [his] body is loose" and also turns to pharmaceutical options. "It's really important for me to partner with a brand like Eli Lilly that... communicates the message that no matter what you're going through, in my case it's migraines, Eli Lilly is working on solutions to help you manage those symptoms," he explained. Eli Lily is named after pharmaceutical chemist Colonel Eli Lilly and was founded in 1876 and produces various medications.

Murphy is one of the top stars for Team USA this summer, which means expectations will be high for him to win another gold medal or two. When asked how many events he wants to win the summer, Murphy revealed: "We'll see how everything shakes up, but I'd love to win as much hardware as I can for Team USA. I'm very patriotic. I love this country [would love to] hopefully win some medals for USA."