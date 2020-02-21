NASCAR Fans Have Spirited Response to Ryan Blaney’s Statement Following Ryan Newman’s Hospital Release

Ryan Blaney is very happy to see Ryan Newman back on his feet. Blaney’s car nudged Newman’s during he final lap of the Daytona 500 which led to him being in a serious crash. On Thursday night, Blaney went to Twitter to release a statement on the situation.

“I don’t think you will ever see someone as tough as Ryan Newman, to see him walk out of that hospital with his girls brought a tear to my eye,” Blaney, 26, began. “I was lucky enough to speak with him last night briefly about what happened Monday, it was just good to hear his voice to be honest. His Ryan Newman humor was at large and brought a smile to my face. The recovery he has made the past few days have been remarkable. I look forward to seeing him soon to talk about it more.”

Here’s a look at what NASCAR fans had to say about Blaney’s statement.

The Full Statement

Here’s a look at the full statement Blaney posted on Twitter. He was upset about the incident and said he’s fortunate to have a strong support system to help him this week. There were also a number of fans who showed support for Blaney.

Real Fans

We are all thankful and grateful to see Newman’s recovery. You’ve had an amazing support system all around you, and real fans will continue to be here supporting you through the good and bad. Good luck this weekend hun. ❤️ — Kimberly H. 🏁 (@Kimbers05) February 21, 2020

This Twitter user has Blaney’s back and says the real fans will support him because they know he wasn’t trying to take Newman out. Blaney will now move on to the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Positive Vibes

Sending positive vibes your way, YRB. pic.twitter.com/Y79uH9rQ1p — Stacey Lynn (@lilamour) February 21, 2020

This fan is sending positive vibes to Blaney as he gets ready for the next race. Newman won’t be taking part in the race as he has been replaced by Ross Chastain. There’s is no date set when it comes to Newman’s return.

Encouraging Words

So glad to see you back and finally hear your voice so to say. I know it’s been tough for you I could only imagine. Keep your head up, and thank you for being who you are Blaney! — Justin Hughes (@JHUGHESU0113) February 21, 2020

This Twitter user understands that things have been rough for Blaney and told him to keep his head up. These are words Blaney needs to continue to hear as he looks to move forward. And the fact that Newman is okay makes Blaney feel much better.

Thinking of Blaney

We have been sending just as much love and prayers for you hun. So glad to hear from you, but glad you stayed away from the trolls. Looking forward to seeing you punch your card into the playoffs!! #LoveAndRespect ♥️🏁 — MsMikel ♥️🇺🇸🏁 (@mikel_ann) February 21, 2020

This fan was sending as many thoughts and prayers to Blaney as she was to Newman. The crash was an unfortunate situation where nobody is to blame. Thankfully, NASCAR has made changes over the years to make sure drivers don’t die from a crash like Newman’s.

Great Post

Best thing I’ve read today. I’m glad you have incredible people around you & that you were able to talk to the Rocketman. You just brought tears of happiness to my eyes. — 👁❤the👂of🏎💨s (@Pixxydoodle) February 21, 2020

This fan loved the posed by Blaney, claiming it the best thing to read for the day. The Twitter user also said it was an emotional post and it’s safe to say there were plenty of other fans crying after reading Blaney’s message.

Ryan’s Sister Speaks

That’s why I love ya. You have the best heart. Keep being you. — Erin Blaney (@ErinBlaney) February 21, 2020

Erin Blaney, Ryan’s sister, sent him a message and it led to a number of fans showing support for the entire family.

“Blaneys are just a great family period!” one fan wrote. “Down to earth, caring folks!”

“Your brother is the best with fans especially children,” another fan added. “I love his post race giving of the flag to children.”