Runner Dead at 32 After Competing in Brooklyn Half Marathon

One runner who competed in the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday morning died after collapsing at the finish line, according to PEOPLE. The person was identified as David Reichman, according to the New York Post, and the cause of death has yet to be determined as of this writing. Reichman was 32 years old.

It was reported that more than a dozen of hospitalizations happened during the Brookly Half Marathon, and five of the people hospitalized are considered in serious condition. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner's family and those close to them," NYRR spokesperson Trina Singian told PEOPLE in a statement.

"The health and safety of our runners, volunteers, partners, and staff remain the top priority for NYRR. In coordination and consultation with the city agency partners and weather experts, NYRR was closely monitoring weather conditions leading up to and during the race." Reichman was rushed to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Brooklyn Half Marathon consisted of 22,000 runners and was held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The weather at 9 a.m. local on Saturday was 70 degrees with 83% humidity, which is unseasonably hot and humid for New York. This is the first time a death has occurred in the race since 2014 when a 31-year-old runner fell to the ground after crossing the finish line. Before the race, the NYRR warned runners about the weather conditions.

When it comes to handling heat, the NYRR said: "As heat and humidity increase, so too do the risks of heat-related medical issues. Review the following guidelines from NYRR, and stay safe during your warm weather training runs and races." The Brooklyn Half Marathon also included notable figures such as Al Roker of the TODAY show. When he finished the race, Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, hung a medal around his neck.

"This is the 40th year of this amazing and iconic event, having runners from all over the country, all over New York, come here and see and experience the beauty of Brooklyn," Ted Metellus, VP of events and race director of the TCS New York City marathon, shared in a statement, per PEOPLE. "It's great to be back again, the last time we had this event was in 2019, 1,099 days ago, and we are back running again."