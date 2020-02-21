Rugby Player Kills His Family and Himself in Murder-Suicide

Rowan Baxter, a former rugby league player from Australia, reportedly murdered his wife and three young children in an apparent murder-suicide according to law enforcement officials. Baxter was 42 years old and he played for New Zealand Warriors in the National Rugby League (NRL). He was found dead in a car along with his wife two young daughters and son. The children were ages 6, 4 and 3.

Officials said Baxter doused the car with gasoline and set it on fire. Witness said the wife screamed “He’s poured petrol on me,” as she was trying to escape. She died at the hospital after emergency responders raced to the scene. Baxter was found with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds. It was reported the couple was estranged officials were aware of the family issues.

“We have dealt with her on a number of occasions,” Det. Inspector Mark Thompson said in a news conference, carried by CNN affiliate 9 News in Australia.

“We have actively worked with the Brisbane domestic violence center in support of Hannah throughout her family issues, and also referred Rowan Baxter to our support services as well.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a statement on Twitter.

“Devastating news out of Camp Hill,” Morrison wrote. “My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene.”

The two older children attended Belmont State School P&C and it commented on the tragedy on Facebook.

“The Belmont State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the death of two of our students, the statement read.

“The school community’s thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones of the students during this difficult time. Support is being provided to students and staff who require it, and counsellors will remain on hand to provide support to the school in any way they can and for as long as it is needed.”

TMZ reported Baxter was on a “downward spiral” and it started when Hannah left him after 11 years of marriage according to her parents. They also said that Baxter was controlling and abusive to her and he even hacked Hannah’s phone so he could track her.

Baxter also played for the Australian Football League and Super Rugby and he later became a fitness coach.