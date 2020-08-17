'Room 104': Dave Bautista's Wrestler-Centric Episode Has Fans Applauding

HBO's anthology series Room 104 returned for its fourth and final season, adding even more unique stories for viewers. One of the episodes, in particular, drew attention due to the presence of a former professional wrestler that became a serious actor. Dave Bautista, who previously performed for WWE under the name Batista, appeared in the series and played a professional wrestler dealing with brain damage and memory loss.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bautista initially said "Not a shot in hell" when he first heard about the role in Room 104. However, he changed his opinion after reading the script, and many fans have expressed happiness about this decision. Twitter users made their support very clear after watching Bautista put on a long wig and don wrestling tights once again. They proclaimed that he is truly developing into a fantastic actor and that he should continue finding work. Many also expressed hope that he will have long hair in other future projects.