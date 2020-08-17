'Room 104': Dave Bautista's Wrestler-Centric Episode Has Fans Applauding
HBO's anthology series Room 104 returned for its fourth and final season, adding even more unique stories for viewers. One of the episodes, in particular, drew attention due to the presence of a former professional wrestler that became a serious actor. Dave Bautista, who previously performed for WWE under the name Batista, appeared in the series and played a professional wrestler dealing with brain damage and memory loss.
According to Sports Illustrated, Bautista initially said "Not a shot in hell" when he first heard about the role in Room 104. However, he changed his opinion after reading the script, and many fans have expressed happiness about this decision. Twitter users made their support very clear after watching Bautista put on a long wig and don wrestling tights once again. They proclaimed that he is truly developing into a fantastic actor and that he should continue finding work. Many also expressed hope that he will have long hair in other future projects.
last friday was one of the better episodes of #room104. not scary, but very effective with a surprisingly vulnerable performance from dave bautista— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Dave Bautista is improving as an actor#Room104— CONDUCTOR..CONDUCTOR (@BronxSaint) August 15, 2020
Continually impressed by your performances! Not surprised, as you're clearly talented, but impressed at the commitment and diversity. I hate the "wrestler turned actor" thing as I just see an actor. No one calls Will Smith or Mark Wahlberg "rapper turned actor."— Dominic (@DomCab86) August 10, 2020
prevnext
Wow!! Hell of an episode, beyond amazing acting and important topics that should be talked about more often. BRAVO!!! The best role I’ve ever seen you in 👏👏❤️— LOLONikol (@LoLoNikol1) August 11, 2020
new room 104 is good and dave bautista can act— Anti-Italienisch Aktion (@elliespaghellie) August 12, 2020
prevnext
I hear Dave Bautista did a great job playing an ex-wrestler on HBO's Room 104. Though playing a character named "Raw Dog Avalanche" is.....uh....something.— Jake Barnett (@barnettjake) August 10, 2020
Me seeing Dave Bautista on #Room104 pic.twitter.com/uwUdX6zDNg— Kovacs Prime (@Stevens214) August 9, 2020
prevnext
Dave Bautista acted his whole face off in the Avalanche episode of #Room104— Perdita (@PerditaPatrice) August 8, 2020
Dave Bautista was outstanding in that Room 104 episode.
He's a for real character actor.— Greg Colbert (@mechgregor) August 9, 2020
prevnext
@jayduplass
You finally did it.
You made an episode of Room 104
That made it worth sitting through
All those other episodes
Dave Bautista was brilliant. Kudos to director,— Queen LaPita (@zebrasnake) August 8, 2020
Set designer, camera, etc. So well done.
DAVE BAUTISTA!!!!!#Room104— #hässig 😷 (@TheKiwiCave) August 8, 2020
prevnext
#Room104 #HBO #Avalanche Dave Bautista is one of the few athletes-turned-actors that actually has some depth to him. I'm really quite impressed with his work here. Displaying great comedic timing in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and then displaying emotional intensity here.— Tevin (@thetevinator) August 8, 2020
Used to think @DaveBautista was gifted at picking great scripts, parts, and projects, which he is. But over time it'd become clear that Bautista is also a very gifted actor who elevates any projects he's in. Tonight's Room 104 just confirms how talented and limitless he truly is pic.twitter.com/2qfkjwtGwe— outshined (@wdmunday) August 8, 2020
prev
This was absolutely mindblowing. Bravo!— Grandmasterdiva (@grandmasterdiva) August 10, 2020