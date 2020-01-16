Rocky Johnson: Rey Mysterio Mourns Death of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Father

The messages continue to pour in following the tragic news of Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and his passing at the age of 75. The former wrestler left a lasting mark on many he encountered as he climbed the ranks. Among those who have commented on his death have been Mick Foley, one of the most decorated wrestlers, and the league itself which issued a statement shortly after news trickled out.

Another wrestling icon has took to social media to share his thoughts on Johnson, Rey Mysterio.

“My most sincere condolences Johnson Family,” Mysterio wrote. “May God bless you & fill you with strength to overcome your loss.”

The caption was accompanied with a photo of Johnson.

Johnson’s legacy has been on clear display throughout Wednesday. He is most remembered as being one half of the first black tag team champion alongside his partner, Tony Atlas.

Foley sent out a tweet and photo of Johnson quickly after news of his passing came out.

“I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson,” Foley wrote. “Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.”

Along with his remarks, another well-known wrestler and color commentator, Taz, posted a message on his Twitter feed.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of a legend from our business in Rocky Johnson,” he began. “My deepest condolences and prayers to Rocky’s family and fans.”

Many others in the industry — even those not, including Duane “Dog” Chapman — have continued to send out their thoughts and prayers to the Johnson family.

So sad to hear that my friend Rocky Johnson has passed away. He was an amazing man who I admired greatly! God Bless you Rocky until we see each other in heaven!! Prayers going out to Dwayne @TheRock Johnson and his family. You’re in my thoughts always! Much love! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) January 15, 2020

WWE sent out a prompt message after his death was revealed.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

As of this writing, Johnson’s son has yet to make any public statement.