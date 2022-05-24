Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady's New Video Is Promising for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

✖

It looks like Rob Gronkowski could be working his way back to another NFL season. Tom Brady recently posted a video on social media that shows him taking some batting practice. The video also shows Gronkowski catching fly balls, and as mentioned by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Gronkowski and Brady appeared to be at the New York Yankees minor league complex which is just south of the Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stroud also said the complex is also the place where Brady conducted private passing camps with veteran players last season while the rest of the team was working at the team's AdventHealth Training complex in organized team activities. It's possible Gronkowski and other Buccaneers players ran routes for Brady before the batting practice session.

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

Gronkowski, who is currently a free agent hasn't decided if he'll return to the Buccaneers or not. Shortly after Brady's un-retirement from the NFL, Gronkowski told TMZ Sports about his plans. "I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,' "Gronkowski said. "And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field," he added. "I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

In February, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht believes Gronkowski will continue to play. "I don't suspect that [Gronkowski will retire]. I think that's yet to be seen," Licht said, per Sports Illustrated. "I'm giving Rob the respect to give him some time to see how he feels here in the next coming of weeks after a long, grueling season."

Gronkowski spent the last two seasons with Brady and the Buccaneers. The duo helped the team win the Super Bowl, and it's their fourth championship together as they won three with the New England Patriots. Along with being a four-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro Team four times and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2014. Gronkowski is a first-ballot Hall of Famer as he's a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.